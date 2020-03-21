Report: Arsenal among 3 English clubs interested in Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United are among the clubs interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that Longstaff is considering leaving Newcastle at the end of the season.
The 20-year-old is out of contract at the Magpies in the summer of 2020, and there has been no agreement over a new deal.
The report has claimed that the youngster is considering leaving Newcastle and joining another club on a free transfer.
Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Club Brugge, Inter Milan and Atalanta all have made contact with the youngster, with Arsenal, Everton and West Ham also interested in securing the services of the England Under-20 international on free transfer, it has been claimed.
Stats
Longstaff has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.
The midfielder also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the FA Cup for Steve Bruce’s side so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.
Newcastle are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment with 35 points from 29 matches.