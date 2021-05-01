Premier League 2020/21 Week 34: EPL Results & Table

The 34th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some important matches at both ends of the EPL table.

We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.





The action got underway on Friday evening, with Southampton and Leicester City fighting out a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.

James Ward-Prowse put the home side in front from the penalty spot, but Jonny Evans bagged an equaliser for the Foxes.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made eight changes to his starting XI for the visit to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez are amongst the players on the bench, but Sergio Aguero is in the line-up.

There are three more games on Saturday, with the evening clash between Everton and Aston Villa the pick of the bunch.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is unlikely to start for Arsenal at Newcastle United on Sunday.

The striker is still not up-to-speed after a bout of malaria but could be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Manchester United vs Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United completes the Sunday line-up.

Robert Snodgrass may return to West Bromwich Albion’s squad for their home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

The winger has had an epidural to solve some long-standing niggles and may be amongst the substitutes at The Hawthorns.

Week 34 EPL Results

Friday, April 30

Southampton 1-1 Leicester City

Saturday, May 1

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leeds United

Chelsea vs Fulham

Everton vs Aston Villa

Sunday, May 2

Newcastle United vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

Monday, May 3

West Bromwich Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Burnley vs West Ham United

Premier League Highlights

A humbling and powerful conversation between @IanWright0 and @AlanShearer We know this video will not stop online abuse, but in sharing this, we want to highlight the seriousness of what we’re demanding of social media platforms#NoRoomForRacism | #StopOnlineAbuse pic.twitter.com/m4OayJ0Mqf — Premier League (@premierleague) April 30, 2021

Premier League Table

Click here for the full Premier League table and recent form guide.