Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Bournemouth

With two wins in a row, Tottenham Hotspur are roaring high under their new manager Jose Mourinho.
The north London club are back in the Premier League this weekend as they host Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Mourinho will take charge of his first home Premier League fixture as Spurs head coach, as the north Londoners are looking to secure their third win in a row.
Tottenham won 3-2 win against West Ham last weekend and followed it up with a 4-2 victory against Olympiacos in the Champions League on Tuesday. The result ensured they sealed their place in the knockout stages of the competition.
Mourinho could make just a couple of changes to the team to add some fresh legs for this game. The former Chelsea boss probably won’t disturb the attacking set-up, with Spurs having scored seven goals in the last two games.
The Portuguese boss will want to tighten up the defence, and probably shake up his midfield option as well. Jan Vertonghen is back and he is fit to play in the centre of defence, while Harry Winks could make way for 22-year-old Tanguy Ndombele against the Cherries.
Predicted Spurs starting line-up vs Bournemouth: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Alli, Son, Kane.