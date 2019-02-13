Pontus Jansson opens up about his relationship with Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has opened up about his relationship with Marcelo Bielsa.
The Swedish centre back revealed that he shares a professional equation with the Argentine and he is not that close to him as compared to the likes of Garry Monk and Paul Heckingbottom.
Jansson added that Bielsa is always consumed with football and that’s the only thing he cares about. The Leeds United star also believes that the Argentine is one of the best coaches in the world.
Speaking to Leeds live, the defender said: “Respect him a lot. One of the best coaches in the world. Not that close, was closer to Garry Monk and Paul Heckingbottom. It’s always football with Marcelo, it’s all he lives for”.
The 63-year-old has done a tremendous job at Leeds United so far and the Whites have a great chance of securing promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.
Apart from improved results, Bielsa has brought stylish football to Elland Road and the fans have enjoyed his high intensity attacking football so far.
Leeds are currently second in the Championship standings, two points behind leaders Norwich City. They will be hoping to close the gap and go all the way this season.