Piers Morgan tears into Mesut Ozil for quoting Dennis Bergkamp in latest viral tweet

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil was once again left out of the team’s matchday squad by manager Unai Emery, and he was in London as the Gunners made the trip to face Belarusian Premier League side BATE Borisov on Thursday.
The visitors suffered a shocking 1-0 loss, and the Germany international took to social media yesterday to make a post that has since gone viral, quoting club legend Dennis Bergkamp.
'When you start supporting a football club, you don't support it because of the trophies, or a player, or history, you support it because you found yourself somewhere there; found a place where you belong.' 🙏🏼 || #DennisBergkamp pic.twitter.com/kKM8kDhm8T
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) February 15, 2019
Arsenal fans on the internet continue to take sides, with some blaming Ozil, while others have pitched their tent with Emery.
Celebrity broadcaster and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan appears to be on the fence, but he has taken issues with the German quoting Bergkamp, and he took to Twitter to slam him.
Bergkamp never pulled 100 sickies. Don’t you dare compare yourself to him. https://t.co/HPrP6LUE4Q
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 16, 2019
Ozil has played just 14 league games this term, and has often been excluded from the matchday squads and the starting lineup of recent.
The 30-year-old last featured in the 2-1 win over Cardiff City, missing the league games against Manchester City and Huddersfield Town.
Emery has often cited tactical reasons for leaving Ozil out of his team, while sickness has also been cited on some occasions.
The future of the German at the Emirates Stadium remains under huge doubt, and it will be interesting to see what happens come summer.