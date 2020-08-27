Phil Hay: Fulham target Ollie Watkins will not join Leeds United

Leeds United are close to signing Rodrigo from Valencia on a club-record transfer fee.

The Whites are interested in signing Ryan Kent from Rangers, and it remains to be seen whether they come up with a second bid for him after their opening bid was rejected.

Hay claimed earlier this week that Watkins remains a target for Leeds, but he is only an alternative option for the Whites at the moment.

It seems the Whites have now ended their interest in signing the Brentford striker.

no, Watkins won't be coming now — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 26, 2020

Boost for Fulham?

Earlier this week reports from Sky Sports claimed that Fulham have joined the race to sign Watkins from Brentford in the summer transfer window.

It was claimed that the newly-promoted Premier League side are in talks to sign the 24-year-old versatile forward.

Watkins is wanted by several Premier League sides after the Bees missed out on promotion to the Premier League, losing in the play-off final to Fulham earlier this month.

Watkins was simply outstanding for the Bees last season. He was second in the Championship scoring charts last season, having scored 26 goals for Brentford. He is valued by Brentford in excess of £25m.