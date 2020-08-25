Report: Fulham in talks to sign Aston Villa and Leeds target Ollie Watkins

According to reports from Sky Sports, Fulham have joined the race to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the newly-promoted Premier League side are in talks to sign the 24-year-old versatile forward.





Watkins is wanted by several Premier League sides after the Bees missed out on promotion to the Premier League, losing in the play-off final to Fulham earlier this month.

Fulham are looking to bring him to Craven Cottage this summer, but face competition from Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and fellow promoted side West Brom.

According to Phil Hay of the Athletic, Leeds are also interested in signing Watkins who is valued by Brentford in excess of £25m. However, the Whites are closing in on a deal for Valencia winger Rodrigo, and sees Watkins only as an ‘alternative option’.

Watkins was simply outstanding for the Bees last season. He was second in the Championship scoring charts last season, having scored 25 goals leaving him only behind Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

According to reports from Express and Star, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is interested to sign Watkins. He remains Villa’s first-choice target, although Smith could opt for someone with a proven Premier League experience.