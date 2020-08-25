Leeds United fans react to latest update on Rodrigo

By
Saikat
-
Rodrigo

According to Phil Hay of the Athletic, Leeds United are now seriously making an attempt to sign Rodrigo from Valencia this summer.

The Whites are looking to bolster their forward department and have earmarked the 29-year-old striker as a potential option.


Hay has claimed today that Victor Orta is in contact with the player’s representatives and Valencia intend to sell him in this window.

Leeds are also interested in Ollie Watkins from Brentford, but he is only an alternative option for the Whites at the moment.

Many Leeds fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after Hay posted the news. It seems a lot of Leeds fans are not convinced with the move, while there are some who feel Watkins would be a better option.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Leeds fans:

According to reports from Super Deporte, Leeds have already spoken to the player’s father about his potential move to the Premier League.

Valencia are selling some of their key players and are looking to reduce their operating budget ahead of next season.

Rodrigo registered seven goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances for Valencia last season.

The player reportedly wants a move to Leeds, with a 40million Euro fee (around £36million) being mentioned as a meeting point.