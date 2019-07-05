Opinion: Has Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy already blocked potential Arsenal moves for Real Madrid’s Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez after latest revelation?

Former Arsenal transfer negotiator Dick Law revealed to Goal in an exclusive interview that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy told Real Madrid not to sell players to the Gunners as one last condition during the negotiations for Gareth Bale’s transfer.
The Welsh winger sealed a then world-record transfer move of £85.3 million in the summer of 2013 to Madrid, with Mesut Ozil moving to the Emirates as the Santiago Bernabeu outfit looked to balance the books.
Levy wasn’t aware of Arsenal’s plans to sign the Germany international, and while it remains unknown if the La Liga giants did agree to his demand not to sell players to Spurs’ North London rivals, that the Gunners haven’t signed anyone from Madrid after Ozil should raise suspicion.
Manager Unai Emery wants to strengthen his squad for next season in order to bring Champions League football back to the Emirates Stadium.
However, Arsenal do not have enough cash to splash in the summer transfer window.
Nevertheless, they have been linked with Madrid duo Marcelo and Lucas Vazquez, and it remains to be seen if the Gunners can get a deal for either or both of them over the line.
But could Tottenham chief Levy have already blocked the move for the star Madrid duo, though?
If Los Blancos agreed to his condition six summers ago, it is almost impossible to see them selling the two players to Arsenal as long as Bale is still on their books.
As reported by Spanish publication AS (via Sportsmail), the Gunners have submitted a £28.6 million offer up front, with another £2.69m in add-on for the winger, while the Brazilian left-back is also on their radar as he looks to leave this summer.
It will be interesting to see if an Arsenal move for either of the two materializes, or if the Spurs chairman has already prevented it from happening six years ago.