Opinion: Dele Alli posting on social media few minutes after Tottenham Hotspur sacked Jose Mourinho speaks volumes

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with Jose Mourinho 17 months into the four-year contract he signed when he replaced Mauricio Pochettino as head coach in November 2019.

With Spurs struggling of recent, chairman Daniel Levy decided to make the bold call, and it appears that Dele Alli does not care.

Mourinho had fallen out with a number of Tottenham stars according to several reports, but none of them have posted anything yet on social media.

TF1 reporting that José Mourinho "lost the dressing room" already weeks ago & had very tense relationships with several players – they are not to be dismissed as a source on this matter as they are close with a lot of the francophone players at Tottenham. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 19, 2021

Except Alli.

The England international took to Instagram to wish Joe Hart a happy birthday just a few minutes after Mourinho was sacked, and that speaks volumes.

Alli has barely featured in the Premier League this season, starting just twice and coming off the bench eight times.

The 25-year-old is not going to this summer’s European Championship with England and will be hoping the next Spurs manager can help him get his career back on track again.

He was keen to reunite with Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain in January, but that is likely to be off the cards now following Mourinho’s departure.

The Portuguese did not do Alli’s confidence any good during his 17-month stay at North London, and it appears that the Englishman is the happiest Tottenham player to see his back.

Mourinho’s “tough love” and unpopular man-management style have not done him any favours of recent.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was happy to tear into his former manager last week, and Alli would surely have agreed with the opinion of the Frenchman.

The players are always to blame whenever Spurs lose, and the management appeared to have run out of patience with his frequent public criticisms of their stars.

Harry Kane has been linked with a summer exit, but the English striker could end up changing his mind depending on who succeeds Mourinho permanently.

Alli will be waiting patiently for that development too, and no one should be surprised if he recovers his lost form next season.

