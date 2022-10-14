Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News zach wilson praises childhood hero aaron rodgers ahead of packers test

Zach Wilson Praises Childhood Hero Aaron Rodgers Ahead Of Packers Test

Author image

Updated

39 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

2 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Rodgers and Wilson

The Jets take on the Packers this Sunday, and Jets QB Zach Wilson has been singing the praises of his opposing QB this week ahead of match-up against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Wilson spoke to the media this week about trying to replicate Aaron Rodgers’ throw as he grew up, with the opposition QB evidently having a big impact on Wilson’s career.

“I’ve been watching him since I was a little kid, trying to replicate the way he throws, the way he plays the game.

“We didn’t have an NFL team in Utah. I wouldn’t say I was a Packers fan. I was just an Aaron Rodgers fan. I grew up watching him. I always liked watching their games because of him and kind of where he was at.

“He was a quarterback I tried to replicate and steal things from.”

Since Wilson returned from injury two weeks ago, the Jets have recorded impressive back to back victories against both the Steelers and the Dolphins to move to 3-2 this campaign.

Wilson will have to make sure he isn’t too star struck come Sunday when he lines up opposite a childhood hero in Rogers, and with both sides coming into the game with a 3-2 record, a tightly contested affair can be expected between the teams.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens