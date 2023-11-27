When people think back to the greatest field goal kicker in the history of the NFL, Justin Tucker will always be a name that is mentioned at the top. He is currently in his 12th season with the Baltimore Ravens, and has nailed countless clutch kicks throughout his career and has been considered to be automatic from certain distances, even long ones. But there was a change at the top of the all-time leader board this past weekend, and Tucker is no longer the most accurate kicker that the game has ever seen.

Koo Passes Tucker As Most Accurate Kicker In NFL History

Younghoe Koo currently has the best field goal percentage in NFL history, after Justin Tuckers missed FG attempt on SNF. (minimum 100 attempts) pic.twitter.com/pBX1RrVL4V — DraftKings (@DraftKings) November 27, 2023

During his first 11 seasons, his accuracy was unparalleled. Tucker hit 90.5% of all of his field goal attempts in that time, including 57 of 80 from 50+ yards. To boot, he holds the all-time NFL record for longest made field goal after making a 66-yarder back in 2021.

He has long held the designation of most accurate kicker, and for good reason. He was a full 3% more accurate than the next best non-active player, though there are a handful of active kickers that have been threatening his 90-plus percentage.

One of them finally passed him on Sunday. Tucker has been struggling (by his standards) this season, having missed four kicks already on the year entering Week 12’s action. Things got worse against the Chargers during the night game, when he missed a 44-yard kick with under 3 minutes remaining that would have extended Baltimore’s lead to 6.

Tucker Now In 2nd With Others Threatening

Younghoe Koo has surpassed Justin Tucker for the best FG% in NFL history (minimum 100 attempts).#Falcons | #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/XsPUL61lRH — Pro Football Reference (@pfref) November 27, 2023

The Ravens wound up holding on to secure the victory, but Tucker’s stats and status took a hit after the game. One of the best kickers this season has been Younghoe Koo of the Atlanta Falcons, who has missed just once on 23 attempts so far in 2023. With his 1 for 1 day against the Saints this past weekend, Koo’s career accuracy percentage now sits at an even 90% (144 for 160). Tucker’s struggles have bumped him down to a current 89.93% career accuracy, putting him in second place for kickers with at least 100 career attempts.

Harrison Butker has made 89.3% of his kicks and is third on the list, followed by Daniel Carlson at 87.6%.