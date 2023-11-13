Soccer

“You face a team that for for me is the best team in the world” – Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino Delighted With Team’s Performance In Manchester City Draw

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has lauded his team for matching Manchester City’s intensity and holding what he considers to be “the best team in the world” to a draw.

The Blues, who are in 10th place in the Premier League standings, welcomed league leaders Man City to Stamford Bridge for their Premier League Matchday 12 appointment on Sunday afternoon (November 12). The Cityzens took the lead thrice throughout the game, but the Pensioners pulled them back on each occasion and restricted them to a 4-4 draw. It was the first time in Man City boss Pep Guardiola’s managerial career that he had scored four and conceded as many in a single game.

Pochettino Hails Chelsea’s Fighting Spirit In Manchester City Draw

Speaking to the press after the game, Pochettino lauded his team’s fighting spirit, commending them for holding last season’s Treble winners to a stalemate in London.

The Argentine tactician said (via We Ain’t Got No History):

[I’m] very, very proud. So happy, the players deserve credit because this performance, this evening was amazing. You face a team that for for me is the best team in the world and yes too many circumstances that happen during the game that make me very proud because in the way that we manage the game was was really good.

[We] show that we have quality, show that we have good ideas in how we approach the game and the belief and the mentality. [We] wanted to win, wanted to be the protagonist. [We] showed the character, showed the mentality, showed that we have tools against a team like Manchester City that we can go for their goal and to dominate to have the capacity to create chances.”

Raheem Sterling Was In Red Hot Form Against Old Club

Playing against his former club Man City, Chelsea star Raheem Sterling delivered a performance to remember. He covered every blade of grass, looked to create openings, held his ground superbly, and scored emphatically at the near post in the 37th minute.

Sterling completed four dribbles, made an interception, and registered eight recoveries against City. Additionally, the Englishman drew three fouls and won 10 ground duels — the most in the game.

