Soccer

“I like him a lot” – President Joan Laporta Claims Barcelona Have The Means To Sign Nico Williams This Summer

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Nico Williams Could Join Barcelona
Nico Williams Could Join Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed his club have the economic means to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao in the summer transfer window. Laporta has revealed Barca will soon comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP), which will allow them to make key signings ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Barcelona Can Afford Nico Williams, Confirms Joan Laporta

La Liga giants Barcelona have had a long, tiresome fight with FFP regulations. As of July 2024, they are well over their La Liga annual spending limits, meaning they cannot register a player even if they sign them for free. Williams, however, will not come for free. Athletic Bilbao do not want to sell their star man, meaning Barca can only get their hands on the winger if they activate his €58 million ($63 million) release clause.

Due to Barca’s economic state, not many expected them to sign Williams this summer. But Laporta is confident the club will soon have the financial strength to bring the Spain international to Catalonia.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio on Monday, Laporta said (via ESPN):

Economically speaking, we could commit to the signing of Nico Williams. 

Nico’s a player I like — I like him a lot. We are working with [new coach Hansi] Flick on possible signings. Now we have to leave [sporting director] Deco to close the operations we are working on.”

He concluded by adding:

Shortly we will be able to announce some good news with regard to the financial [issues] and we will be back within LaLiga’s Fair Play limits. And that will allow further good news in terms of [signings].

Nico Williams-Lamine Yamal Pairing Could Work Wonders

Williams, 21, has been one of the standout performers of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). He has used his pace and close control to beat defenders, provided an assist, and scored a fine goal. Playing alongside Lamine Yamal, he has given Spain’s attack a new direction, and the same could happen at Barcelona.

Yamal, who has claimed three assists in EURO 2024, shares an excellent relationship with Williams, both on and off the pitch. Together, these two youngsters can usher in a new era at Barcelona, help them take the fight to reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Spain vs France
Soccer

LATEST EURO 2024 Semi-Finals: Spain vs France – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024
Nico Williams Could Join Barcelona
Soccer
“I like him a lot” – President Joan Laporta Claims Barcelona Have The Means To Sign Nico Williams This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed his club have the economic means to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao in the summer transfer window. Laporta has revealed Barca will soon…

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Salvaged 11 Points From A Position Of Deficit In The Premier League This Season
Soccer
“It was very difficult for me” – Chelsea Star Delivers Scathing Assessment Of Mauricio Pochettino’s Tactics
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has taken a thinly veiled dig at Mauricio Pochettino’s tactics during his one-season at Stamford Bridge. Caicedo claimed the manager always instructed him to run and…

Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Erik ten Hag Has Been Regularly Calling Joshua Zirkzee Ahead Of Potential Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024
Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid May Not Have To Wait Until 2025 To Sign Long-Term Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024
European Championship Trophy
Soccer
5 Standout Performers In EURO 2024 Quarter-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Leading EURO Assist Provider
Soccer
10 Key Stat Leaders After EURO 2024 Quarter-Finals: Portugal Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo Has Had The Most Shots
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 08 2024
Arrow to top