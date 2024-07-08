Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed his club have the economic means to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao in the summer transfer window. Laporta has revealed Barca will soon comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP), which will allow them to make key signings ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Barcelona Can Afford Nico Williams, Confirms Joan Laporta

La Liga giants Barcelona have had a long, tiresome fight with FFP regulations. As of July 2024, they are well over their La Liga annual spending limits, meaning they cannot register a player even if they sign them for free. Williams, however, will not come for free. Athletic Bilbao do not want to sell their star man, meaning Barca can only get their hands on the winger if they activate his €58 million ($63 million) release clause.

Due to Barca’s economic state, not many expected them to sign Williams this summer. But Laporta is confident the club will soon have the financial strength to bring the Spain international to Catalonia.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio on Monday, Laporta said (via ESPN):

“Economically speaking, we could commit to the signing of Nico Williams.

“Nico’s a player I like — I like him a lot. We are working with [new coach Hansi] Flick on possible signings. Now we have to leave [sporting director] Deco to close the operations we are working on.”

He concluded by adding:

“Shortly we will be able to announce some good news with regard to the financial [issues] and we will be back within LaLiga’s Fair Play limits. And that will allow further good news in terms of [signings].”

Nico Williams-Lamine Yamal Pairing Could Work Wonders

Williams, 21, has been one of the standout performers of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). He has used his pace and close control to beat defenders, provided an assist, and scored a fine goal. Playing alongside Lamine Yamal, he has given Spain’s attack a new direction, and the same could happen at Barcelona.

Yamal, who has claimed three assists in EURO 2024, shares an excellent relationship with Williams, both on and off the pitch. Together, these two youngsters can usher in a new era at Barcelona, help them take the fight to reigning Spanish and European champions Real Madrid.