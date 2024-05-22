Premier League legends Ian Wright and Jamie Carragher have agreed that Arsenal need to strengthen their squad this summer but disagreed over the types of players they should target. While Wright believes the Gunners need to find cover for first-team stars Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, Carragher thinks they should go after better-quality players on the left flank.

Ian Wright Urges Arsenal To Find Cover For Bukayo Saka & William Saliba

Despite winning an all-time best 28 Premier League matches in 2023-24, Arsenal failed to win the title. Manchester City, who also won 28 games, edged them out in the end, finishing just two points ahead.

Mikel Arteta’s side have shown they have what it takes to fight for the title, but ex-Arsenal man Wright has claimed they need at least three signings to fare better next season. He advised them to sign a midfielder and find covers for Saka and Saliba, claiming these recruitments were more important than getting a top center-forward.

On the Stick to Football, he said (via the Independent):

“Everyone’s talked about [Arsenal’s need to sign] a centre forward, but as difficult as it’s been, we can deal with the hit of not having that out-and-out centre forward.

“I think we need cover for Bukayo Saka, we need cover for William Saliba, and another midfielder probably. You look at what Manchester City are capable of doing in respect of bringing players in. You have to have somebody to come in who can challenge William Saliba for his position, because we need to strengthen the whole squad – look at our bench.”

Jamie Carragher Thinks Gunners Should Sign A Player Who Elevates The Attack

Wright’s co-host Carragher disagreed with the assessment, claiming Arsenal should look to sign upgrades over their first XI stars. The Liverpool legend advised the north Londoners to get a left-back and possibly even a left-winger, claiming Arsenal need another top player to join Saka in attack.

Carragher opined:

“You need players to go in your first XI. The ones who are in the XI become the squad players. Arsenal, rather than saying they need cover for this player or that one, need to go and buy a left back. I actually think left wing is also not good enough, even though I like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

“For me, when I look at Arsenal, they’re missing a top attacker to go alongside Saka, who I think is fantastic. They need another one – it doesn’t have to be a middle guy, it could be an unbelievable left-winger who takes you to another level.”

According to reports, the Gunners are eyeing a move for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak this summer. If they cannot land him due to his exorbitant price tag, they could go after Ajax’s Brian Brobbey.