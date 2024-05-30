Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal transfer target Benjamin Sesko has turned down two offers from Saudi Arabian clubs. Sesko also has a renewal offer from RB Leipzig, accepting which will significantly boost his earnings in Germany.

Arsenal Are Interested In Benjamin Sesko, But They Are Not Alone

Premier League giants Arsenal came up a little short in the 2023-24 Premier League title race, finishing two points behind winners Manchester City. The Gunners are preparing to return to the title race next year, and a center-forward is reportedly at the top of their wishlist.

As per The Mirror, Arsenal have identified RB Leipzig ace Sesko as their priority for the summer window. Mikel Arteta reportedly admires the 20-year-old’s qualities and believes he can be an important part of his system.

However, the north Londoners are not the only team interested in Sesko. Chelsea and Manchester United, who missed out on a top-four finish in 2023-24, are also in the market for a striker.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are lining up a massive £60 million ($76.21 million) bid to bring the center-forward to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United, meanwhile, has been on Sesko’s case for a while. As per GOAL, they tried to sign him in 2022 but the move did not materialize, which prompted United to look at alternatives. Sesko rumors gathered momentum in recent weeks after Sesko’s agent was spotted at Old Trafford.

Benjamin Sesko Turns Down Offers From Saudi Arabia

Top English clubs are not the only ones lining up for Sesko, with Romano claiming the Slovenian has suitors in Saudi Arabia as well. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano claimed Sesko received two offers from the Saudi Pro League, but was quick to turn them down.

The Italian journalist revealed:

“I’m also aware that there have been new reports about Benjamin Sesko becoming their top target up front. However, I have no substantial update on Sesko yet. What I can say is that he rejected two proposals from Saudi, while he also has a proposal to sign new deal with salary increase at RB Leipzig.

“I keep mentioning Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United as clubs interested from the Premier League, but it all depends on the player decision now.”

Sesko, who reportedly has a €50 million ($53.9 million) release clause in his contract, enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season. Featuring in 42 games for Leipzig in all competitions, Sesko scored 18 times and provided two assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2028.