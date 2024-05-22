Journalist Charles Watts has claimed Newcastle United-linked Aaron Ramsdale will leave Arsenal this summer, calling his departure not a matter of if but when. Watts, however, rubbished reports hinting the Gunners could accept a £15 million ($19.06 million) bid for Ramsdale, claiming the England international was worth a lot more.

Second-Choice Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Linked With A Summer Switch

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta caused quite a stir when he signed David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer. The Spanish goalkeeper took Ramsdale’s spot only a few matches in and went on to enjoy a remarkable campaign. Raya, who will join Arsenal permanently this summer, finished the season with 16 clean sheets and comfortably won the Premier League Golden Glove.

With Raya set to continue as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future, Ramsdale’s future has become a hot topic. According to reports, Newcastle United are one of the teams monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation at the Emirates Stadium and could make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Charles Watts Backs Arsenal To Reject £15 Million Offer For Ramsdale

In last week’s reports, The Telegraph claimed Newcastle United were plotting a £15 million ($19.06 million) move for the four-cap England international. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Watts dismissed the claims, urging Arsenal to accept a much higher bid.

Watts said:

“I do think both things will happen. It’s a matter of when Ramsdale leaves, not if.

“The key thing for Arsenal is getting value for money. I saw an initial fee of £15 million mentioned in reports last week and that is quite frankly ridiculous. Arsenal signed Ramsdale for nearly £30m two years ago and he has developed into a far better keeper since then.”

He added:

“He’s still young, he’s homegrown, an established England international and has a long-term contract. Yes, interested clubs will know that Arsenal’s stance in any negotiations will be weakened somewhat given he is now clearly behind David Raya in the pecking order, but that shouldn’t mean the club should basically give him away.

“Ramsdale is a top-class keeper and he’s shown that at Arsenal. When you look at what other keepers have moved for in the last couple of seasons, a bid of £15m shouldn’t even be one that Arsenal entertain.”

Since earning the promotion to Arsenal’s senior team, Ramsdale has played 89 games in all competitions, keeping 32 clean sheets and conceding 99 goals. His contract with the club expires in June 2026.