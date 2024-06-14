Friday night; Germany versus Scotland; and a packed Allianz Arena cheering on the hosts at the top of its lungs — the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) curtain-raiser is finally upon us. Continue reading to get all the information about the first game of the 51-game, month-long odyssey.

The first game of Group A between hosts Germany and high-fliers Germany will kick off at 9:00 p.m. local time (CEST) / 3 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT on June 14. Soccer aficionados in the United States can watch the game live on TV on FOX. Those who do not have access to the channel can catch the match on Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, Vidgo, and YouTube TV.

Germany vs Scotland: Preview

Form

Having failed to fire on all cylinders since the 2014 FIFA World Cup (winners), Germany are under insurmountable pressure to perform at the 2024 European Championship. In front of their fans, they are one of the favorites to go the distance, and the mission starts at the Allianz Arena against Steve Clarke’s determined Scotland.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team are coming into the game in decent shape. They have not tasted defeat since the 2-0 shocker to Austria in November. Over the last seven months, they have played four games, winning thrice and drawing once. Their victories over France (2-0) and the Netherlands (2-1) were particularly encouraging.

Scotland, too, have played four matches so far in 2024. However, their form has not been anything to write home about. They lost 4-0 to the Netherlands and then 1-0 to Nothern Ireland in March. At the start of June, they beat Gibraltar before playing out a 2-2 draw with Finland in their final preparatory game for EURO 2024.

Team News

Both teams have some standout performers, but all eyes will be on Germany’s Toni Kroos and Scotland’s Andy Robertson when the two teams take to the field on Friday. Having retired after guiding Real Madrid to the Champions League-La Liga-Supercopa de Espana treble, Kroos wants to complete his trophy collection by lifting the EURO. Liverpool star Robertson, meanwhile, has beat the clock to recover from a leg injury and will look to use his vast experience to help Scotland slay the giants.

Head-To-Head

Germany and Scotland have faced each other 17 times over the decades (via Khelnow). Unsurprisingly Die Manschafft have the lead, having won eight of the 17 games. Scotland, on the other hand, have won four, while the remaining five ended all square.

Germany vs Scotland: Prediction

Germany are unabashed favorites for the game on Friday, and we believe they have too much firepower to fumble the lines. We are backing Kroos and Co. to snatch a 3-1 victory at the Allianz in the EURO 2024 opener.