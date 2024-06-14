Soccer

EURO 2024 Curtain-Raiser: Germany vs Scotland – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Germany v Scotland EURO
Germany v Scotland EURO

Friday night; Germany versus Scotland; and a packed Allianz Arena cheering on the hosts at the top of its lungs — the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) curtain-raiser is finally upon us. Continue reading to get all the information about the first game of the 51-game, month-long odyssey.

EURO 2024 Curtain-Raiser: Germany vs Scotland – Where To Watch In USA

The first game of Group A between hosts Germany and high-fliers Germany will kick off at 9:00 p.m. local time (CEST) / 3 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT on June 14. Soccer aficionados in the United States can watch the game live on TV on FOX. Those who do not have access to the channel can catch the match on Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock TV, Vidgo, and YouTube TV.

Germany vs Scotland: Preview

Form

Having failed to fire on all cylinders since the 2014 FIFA World Cup (winners), Germany are under insurmountable pressure to perform at the 2024 European Championship. In front of their fans, they are one of the favorites to go the distance, and the mission starts at the Allianz Arena against Steve Clarke’s determined Scotland.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team are coming into the game in decent shape. They have not tasted defeat since the 2-0 shocker to Austria in November. Over the last seven months, they have played four games, winning thrice and drawing once. Their victories over France (2-0) and the Netherlands (2-1) were particularly encouraging.

Scotland, too, have played four matches so far in 2024. However, their form has not been anything to write home about. They lost 4-0 to the Netherlands and then 1-0 to Nothern Ireland in March. At the start of June, they beat Gibraltar before playing out a 2-2 draw with Finland in their final preparatory game for EURO 2024.

Team News

Both teams have some standout performers, but all eyes will be on Germany’s Toni Kroos and Scotland’s Andy Robertson when the two teams take to the field on Friday. Having retired after guiding Real Madrid to the Champions League-La Liga-Supercopa de Espana treble, Kroos wants to complete his trophy collection by lifting the EURO. Liverpool star Robertson, meanwhile, has beat the clock to recover from a leg injury and will look to use his vast experience to help Scotland slay the giants.

Head-To-Head

Germany and Scotland have faced each other 17 times over the decades (via Khelnow). Unsurprisingly Die Manschafft have the lead, having won eight of the 17 games. Scotland, on the other hand, have won four, while the remaining five ended all square.

Germany vs Scotland: Prediction

Germany are unabashed favorites for the game on Friday, and we believe they have too much firepower to fumble the lines. We are backing Kroos and Co. to snatch a 3-1 victory at the Allianz in the EURO 2024 opener.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Germany v Scotland EURO
Soccer

LATEST EURO 2024 Curtain-Raiser: Germany vs Scotland – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 14 2024
UEFA EURO 2024 1
Soccer
EURO 2024 Build-Up: A Look At Team Squads In Group A
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 05 2024

tcThe 2024 European Champions aka EURO 2024 kicks off its month-long extravaganza in Germany on June 14. This year, 24 teams will compete for the continental silverware. They have been…

Real Madrid Man Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
11 Premier League Stars Who Earn Higher Wages Than Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 05 2024

It is official! After years of uncertainty, Kylian Mbappe has officially become a Real Madrid player. The Frenchman has joined Los Blancos as a free agent after refusing to sign…

New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Andy Robertson Eager To Embark On ‘Exciting New’ Adventure Under Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 04 2024
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Stuttgart Are Pushing To Sign 20-Year-Old This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 04 2024
Ruud Gullit Gives Advice To Barcelona Man
Soccer
“He was like a ghost” – Ruud Gullit Urges Barcelona Star To ‘Take Matter Into His Own Hands’ Before EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 04 2024
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid
Soccer
5 Players Who Claimed Most Assists In 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Season: Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Is In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 04 2024
Arrow to top