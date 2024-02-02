Looking to end their four-game winless run away from home, Manchester United made the trip to the Molineux Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 22 clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night (February 1). The chaotic Red Devils looked doomed to drop two more points on the road until Kobbie Mainoo scored a peach of a curler in extra time to seal a 4-3 victory for the visitors.

Erik ten Hag’s under-pressure Manchester United started brightly at Wolves. Just five minutes into the game, Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet, side-footing Rasmus Hojlund’s perfectly weighted pass into the top-left corner with a peach of a finish. Having come under heavy fire following a reported disciplinary breach, Rashford needed that goal to take the pressure off himself.

In the 22nd minute, Manchester United doubled their advantage, thanks to Hojlund’s instinctive finishing. The young Dane pounced on Luke Shaw’s deflected low pass, sliding in to push it beyond the goal line. Ten Hag’s side came close to adding to their advantage a couple more times in the first time but luck did not break their way.

Kobbie Mainoo Comes To Manchester United’s Rescue After Disastrous Final Quarter

After thoroughly dominating the first half, United lost their way in the second 45. In the 49th minute, Wolves captain Max Kilman connected with a free-kick and sent it goalwards. United goalkeeper Andre Onana tried to clear it with a punch but failed to make contact. Luckily, Lisandro Martinez was in the vicinity and successfully cleared it off the goal line. Eight minutes later, Craig Dawson went for goal from six yards. Onana made a save but it was not strong enough, needing Diogo Dalot to hoof it off the line once more.

Having come agonizingly close a couple of times, Wolves got a golden opportunity to cut the deficit in half from the penalty spot in the 71st minute. Casemiro fouled Pedro Neto inside the box, and the referee did not hesitate to point to the spot. Pablo Sarabia took the penalty and comfortably beat Onana to make it 2-1. However, Wolves’ celebrations were marred just four minutes later, as Scott McTominay applied a thumping header to put United 3-1 up.

There was still fight left in Wolves, as they went from 3-1 to 3-3 thanks to late strikes from Dawson (85′) and Neto (90+4′). Just as it looked like yet another disappointing night for the visitors, Mainoo emerged as their Messiah. Picking up the ball on the left, the 18-year-old effortlessly breezed past three defenders, cut inside, and curled the ball beyond Jose Sa and into the bottom-right corner.

Mainoo Was United’s Standout Performer In Wolves Win

The injury-time winner was undoubtedly Mainoo’s finest work on Thursday, but it would be wrong to judge the teenager based on that sole moment of brilliance. The defensive midfielder made himself available for passes and urgently returned the ball when his teammates needed it. He was confident and unapologetic on the ball. Not only did he go toe to toe with much more experienced opponents but also beat them more often than not.

Kobbie Mainoo’s game by numbers vs. Wolves: 100% tackles won

84% pass accuracy

53 touches

27/32 passes completed

7 duels won

6 ball recoveries

2 dribbles completed

2 interceptions

1 goal Generational. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/mQtmgMY0TM — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 1, 2024

Over the course of the game, Mainoo completed 30 passes with 86% accuracy and pulled off two dribbles. On the defensive front, he won all three of his tackles, made six recoveries, came out on top in seven ground duels, and cleared the ball twice. If the Englishman can keep this up, Gareth Southgate could very well include him in his squad for the 2024 European Championship.