Arsenal icon Paul Merson has backed Chelsea to pick up their second consecutive league triumph when they lock horns with Crystal Palace in the Premier League this week. Merson thinks the Blues will claim a commanding 3-0 win over Palace at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3.

Chelsea Picked Up A Massive Win At Wolves Last Weekend

After opening the 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea traveled to Molineux Stadium for their Matchday 2 clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 25. Nicolas Jackson fired the Pensioners into the lead in the second minute, but Matheus Cunha canceled it out by scoring in the 27th minute. In the 45th minute, Cole Palmer restored Chelsea’s lead but Jorgen Strand Larsen leveled it up deep into first-half injury time.

In the second half, Noni Madueke took matters into his own hands and scored a smashing 14-minute hat-trick (49′, 58′, 63′). New signing Joao Felix put the cherry on top by making it 6-2 for Chelsea in the 80th minute.

Paul Merson Predicts A Big Win For Blues

It was a statement victory for Chelsea under new boss Enzo Maresca, and Merson has backed them to keep the good feeling going. Predicting the outcome of the game between the Blues and the Eagles on Sunday, September 1, Merson wrote:

“This is a good game for Chelsea to be playing just before the international break. I just hope they don’t become a flat-track bully.

“At the end of last season, they beat the likes of Bournemouth, Tottenham and West Ham. The Blues started the new campaign with a loss to City, but beat Wolves 6-2 in the second game. It is going to be the matches against the big teams that define Chelsea’s season.”

He continued:

“They definitely have enough in them to beat Crystal Palace. But consistency is key, it can’t be like in the recent past, where they have a 9/10 display and then follow it up with 4/10 in the following week.

“Having said that, I expect Chelsea to beat smaller teams. With all due respect to Crystal Palace, I think this is going to be a routine victory for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.”

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea did the double over Crystal Palace last season. They beat them 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on December 27, 2023, before claiming a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park on February 12, 2024.