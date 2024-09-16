Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit has backed Liverpool to fight for the Premier League title despite succumbing to a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. Petit believes the Reds have an excellent manager in Arne Slot and have the right foundation to fight for important trophies.

Liverpool Suffer Shock Loss To Nottingham Forest

After winning their first three games of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Liverpool got an unexpected reality check over the weekend as Nottingham Forest rolled into town. At Anfield, Liverpool were the overwhelming favorites to secure maximum points. However, Forest refused to conform to the expectations and came away with a slender 1-0 victory. Callum Hudson-Odoi’s 72nd-minute strike was enough to secure the win on Saturday, September 14.

Due to the defeat, Liverpool has dropped from second to fourth place, with them now sitting three points behind league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League rankings.

Emmanuel Petit Claims Arne Slot’s Team Can Fight For Premier League Title

Speaking to topoffshoresportsbooks.com, Petit claimed Liverpool had the quality to stay in the fight, despite the Nottingham shock.

He said (via Liverpool.com):

“Liverpool can definitely challenge for the Premier League title this season.

“Changing [the] manager was a huge, huge step for Liverpool. It was a massive decision, and the early indications are that the club have got Klopp’s replacement right with Arne Slot. Slot has demonstrated that he was a good manager with his work at Feyenoord.”

Petit further explained:

“Stability is so important if you want to run a successful football club. That is something I’ve been telling Chelsea. Look at how the big clubs in Europe are working. They bring stability on the bench, and they bring stability in the dressing room. Step by step, you improve the team.

“Liverpool haven’t spent big money on the transfer market. They have kept things the same. This is a team that knows each other really well. This is a group of players that is hungry for success, and that’s made life a little bit easier for Slot. The targets are the same, the ambition is the same. They look like a team that wants trophies.”

Liverpool will have the perfect opportunity to bounce back from the Nottingham defeat when they take on AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 17.