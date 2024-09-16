Soccer

“They look like a team that wants trophies” – Emmanuel Petit Backs Liverpool To Challenge For Premier League Title Despite Nottingham Upset

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit has backed Liverpool to fight for the Premier League title despite succumbing to a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. Petit believes the Reds have an excellent manager in Arne Slot and have the right foundation to fight for important trophies.

Liverpool Suffer Shock Loss To Nottingham Forest

After winning their first three games of the 2024-25 Premier League season, Liverpool got an unexpected reality check over the weekend as Nottingham Forest rolled into town. At Anfield, Liverpool were the overwhelming favorites to secure maximum points. However, Forest refused to conform to the expectations and came away with a slender 1-0 victory. Callum Hudson-Odoi’s 72nd-minute strike was enough to secure the win on Saturday, September 14.

Due to the defeat, Liverpool has dropped from second to fourth place, with them now sitting three points behind league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League rankings.

Emmanuel Petit Claims Arne Slot’s Team Can Fight For Premier League Title

Speaking to topoffshoresportsbooks.com, Petit claimed Liverpool had the quality to stay in the fight, despite the Nottingham shock.

He said (via Liverpool.com):

Liverpool can definitely challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Changing [the] manager was a huge, huge step for Liverpool. It was a massive decision, and the early indications are that the club have got Klopp’s replacement right with Arne Slot. Slot has demonstrated that he was a good manager with his work at Feyenoord.

Petit further explained:

Stability is so important if you want to run a successful football club. That is something I’ve been telling Chelsea. Look at how the big clubs in Europe are working. They bring stability on the bench, and they bring stability in the dressing room. Step by step, you improve the team.

Liverpool haven’t spent big money on the transfer market. They have kept things the same. This is a team that knows each other really well. This is a group of players that is hungry for success, and that’s made life a little bit easier for Slot. The targets are the same, the ambition is the same. They look like a team that wants trophies.”

Liverpool will have the perfect opportunity to bounce back from the Nottingham defeat when they take on AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 17.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
AC Milan vs Liverpool
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Champions League: AC Milan vs Liverpool – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 16 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
“They look like a team that wants trophies” – Emmanuel Petit Backs Liverpool To Challenge For Premier League Title Despite Nottingham Upset
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 16 2024

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit has backed Liverpool to fight for the Premier League title despite succumbing to a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. Petit believes the…

Manchester City Ace Erling Haaland
Soccer
“This is a guy who is in beast mode” – William Gallas Backs Manchester City Ace Erling Haaland To Smash Premier League Records This Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 16 2024

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has heaped praise on Manchester City sharpshooter Erling Haaland, backing him to “break every single goal-scoring record” in the Premier League this season. Gallas also…

Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims United Target Is Close To Joining French Club
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 16 2024
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
Report: Arsenal Working On Extending Key Player’s Contract Amid PSG Interest
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 16 2024
Erling Haaland Has Been One Of The Leading Goal Contributors In Europe This Season
Soccer
Erling Haaland Wins Premier League Player Of The Month Award For August
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 13 2024
Mbappe and Vinicius Real Madrid
Soccer
“They seem very well to me, and happy” – Carlo Ancelotti Insists Real Madrid Duo Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe Are Unaffected By Criticism
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 13 2024
Arrow to top