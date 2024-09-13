Local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will renew hostilities when they meet in the first North London Derby of the 2024-25 Premier League season this weekend. Continue reading to get all the key information about the mouth-watering tussle.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Where To Watch North London Derby In US

Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Arsenal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for on Matchday 4 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. The game will kick off at 2 PM BST / 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT on Sunday September 15, 2024.

Arsenal and Spurs fans in the United States can tune in to USA Network and Telemundo to watch the game live on TV. Alternatively, they can also stream the game via NBC.com.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Preview

Form

Tottenham Hotspur has a difficult start to the 2024-25 season. Ange Postecoglous side kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Leicester City. On Matchday 2, the Lilywhites bounced back with a bang, claiming a thumping 4-0 victory over Everton. However, the good feeling did not last, as the North London outfit succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United on Matchday 3. With just four points on the board after three games, Tottenham is in 10th place in the Premier League rankings.

Arsenal, on the other hand, kicked off their season on the right note, securing a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium. On Matchday 2, Mikel Arteta’s side produced an even better performance, beating Aston Villa 2-0 at Villa Park. However, things went sideways on Matchday 3, with Brighton & Hove Albion restricting them to a 1-1 draw.

Team News

Dominic Solanke (ankle), Micky van de Ven (knee), Yves Bissouma (other), and Richarlison (other) are questionable for the North London Derby, but each of those players has a chance of making it.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be without two of their first-XI stars, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice. Odegaard injured his ankle during the international break whereas Rice picked up a second yellow in the 1-1 draw with Brighton. Mikel Merino (shoulder) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) are also out while Riccardo Calafiori (calf), Kieran Tierney (thigh), and Gabriel Jesus (hip) are a doubt.

Head-to-Head

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal has locked horns 209 times over the years. The Lilywhites have secured 67 wins, the Gunners 87 victories, and 55 games have ended all square.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: Prediction

Arsenal will be without their top two midfielders this Sunday, so Tottenham has every right to fancy themselves in the first North London Derby this season. However, given the quality the Gunners have and how determined they are to win the Premier League title, we are certain that they will not go down without a fight.

We are expecting to see a thoroughly entertaining 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.