Will UNC’s Drake Maye be a top three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after his Pro Day performance?

Zach Wolpin
On Thursday, two of the top QBs in the 2024 Draft class had their Pro Days. Drake Maye and Michael Pennix Jr. participated in it for their respective schools. They were the last of the elite QBs in this class to go. Now, scouts and team executives will compile their data and find which players best fit their system. 

The biggest takeaway from Drake Maye’s Pro Day was his ability to make every throw on the field. Eric Edholm of the NFL Network reported that Maye’s arm talent was on full display on Thursday. While he didn’t have a perfect performance, the 21-year-old made the most of his throws. There are still areas that Maye needs to polish up but his raw talent is undeniable and could make him a top three pick in April.

Where will Drake Maye be drafted in 2024?


Eric Edholm of the NFL Network made an important note when detailing the career of Drake Maye thus far. The UNC QB did not play his senior year of high school football due to COVID. Additionally, Maye did not play his freshman season with the Tarheels. Commanders QB Sam Howell was the starter for UNC in 2021, Maye’s freshman year. However, the 2022 ACC Player of the Year started in ’22 and ’23 for Carolina.

Maye’s best season was his 2022 campaign where he threw for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. His numbers dropped slightly in 2023 but not enough for scouts to be too concerned. At his Pro Day on Thursday, Maye wowed scouts with his impressive arm talent and put it on full display. The former UNC QB could be a top-three pick in April.


As the draft gets closer, more details about Drake Maye begin to surface. Reportedly, teams have Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy higher than Maye on their draft boards. It’s the lack of playing time that could be dropping Maye’s draft stock. Additionally, McCarthy proved to be a winner in college, was more mobile than Mayte, and played better under pressure. All traits that scouts at the next level are working for. There’s a real chance that Drake Maye will drop out of the top three in the 2024 Draft. However, still expect the 21-year-old to be a top 10 pick, potentially even higher. We’ll have to wait until draft night to see what the future holds for Drake Maye.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

