Will The Detroit Pistons Make It 20 Straight Losses Tonight?

After starting the 2023-24 NBA season with a respectable 2-1 record in the very early going, tough times have fallen on the Detroit Pistons. And should they lose a few more games in a row, it will be one of the toughest times that any team has endured in NBA history.

Pistons Could Lose 20th Straight Game Tonight

Pistons fans looking at their next 4 opponents amid a 19-game losing streak pic.twitter.com/Slc69M3Y02 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 11, 2023

The Pistons went completely winless in November. Their losing streak actually started on the final day of October with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they haven’t won anything since. Detroit lost all 15 games that it played last month, and have now dropped their first three games of December as well. In their most recent contest against the Orlando Magic last Friday, the Pistons were down by 14 by halftime and wound up losing by a total of 32 points.

Their 91 total points was their lowest total of the season so far. Dating back to last season, the Pistons are 4-43 in their last 47 games.

Should they lose on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, they’ll continue to move up the board of longest losing streaks in NBA history. A defeat tonight would put the Pistons at 20 straight losses, as they’d become the 14th team to ever hit that mark. The most recent team to get to the 20-game threshold was the 2020-21 Houston Rockets.

Schedule Doesn’t Get Any Easier Over Next Week

The Detroit Pistons are extending their losing streak to 19 (NINETEEN) games in a row 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gmmkUjTNbK — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 9, 2023

Monday’s game will certainly be a tough one for the Pistons, as they will take on the upstart Pacers, who are currently sitting in the 5th seed in the East. Detroit will appear outmatched on paper (as they often are), but they might be able to catch Indiana sleeping, given that the Pacers are coming off of an emotional few days in Las Vegas for the In-Season Tournament. But the oddsmakers think that the Pistons will get to that 20-straight loss mark, and have the line for the game set at 7.5 in the Pacers’ favor.

The longest losing streak in franchise history is 21, which was set by the 1980-1981 version of the team.

Things won’t get any easier for Detroit if they are unable to pick up a win on Monday night. Over the following three games, they’ll take on the Philadelphia 76ers twice, and then will travel to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks.