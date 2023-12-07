NBA

NBA: When Will The Detroit Pistons Win Another Basketball Game?

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Detroit Pistons have been one of the least-successful franchises in the NBA in recent memory, having won more than 40 games just twice in the past 15 seasons. They had mild expectations heading into 2023-24, with a roster full of high draft picks but a starting lineup that featured five players under the age of 23. And through the first six weeks of the current season, things couldn’t have gone much worse.

NBA: Pistons Have Now Lost 18 Straight Games

After the first three games, the Pistons were 2-1 and their only loss came by one point on opening night. But they have lost every single game since then, going the entire month of November without a victory. With their loss on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies, Detroit’s losing streak is now at 18 games, which is the longest since the 2020-21 Houston Rockets lost 20 straight.

It is a long season and there is plenty of time for the team to improve and not end up with one of the worst records in the NBA, but they may be waiting a while to snap their unfortunate streak.

How Long Will It Be Until Detroit Wins Again?

There are no games that are considered “winnable” for a team that hasn’t outscored its opponent in 40 days, and especially not with a schedule like the Pistons have over the next couple of weeks. Their next two games will be against the Magic and Pacers, who are two of the surprise teams in the Eastern Conference and are both currently in the top-6. After that, they will play two straight against the 76ers who are currently 13-7, followed by a game against the 2nd place Bucks.

Should they come up short against all of the teams that they’ll be underdogs against from now until December 16th, the Pistons will get to the 23-straight-loss mark, which would be tied for the 5th longest streak in NBA history.

The next time that Detroit will take on an opponent that currently has a losing record will be Monday, December 18th when they take on the Hawks in Atlanta. If they continue to lose even past that point, then they’ll threaten the NBA record set by the 76ers back in 2013. And if they are dropping games against the Hawks, Jazz, and Nets, then they probably deserve to join the record books for all the wrong reasons.

NBA: When Will The Detroit Pistons Win Another Basketball Game?

