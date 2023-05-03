On the surface, it would appear that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the clear favorite to defeat John Ryder in their undisputed super-middleweight contest this weekend. However, ‘The Gorilla’ will have other ideas and will be confident of pulling off a magnanimous upset in Mexico this weekend.

Will Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Win The Fight Against John Ryder?

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Fighter Profile Age: 32

Ranking: #1 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 70 1/2″ (179 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 58-2-2

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 39

Fights Won by Decision: 19

John Ryder Fighter Profile Age: 34

Ranking: #3 Super-Middleweight (BoxRec)

Country: England

Height: 5’9″ (175 cm)

Reach: 72″ (183 cm)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 32-5

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 18

Fights Won by Decision: 17

After comparing their respective fighter profiles and studying their boxing resumés, it looks like Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will defeat John Ryder this weekend. He is a four-weight world champion, has won 19 world title fights prior to this and has won more fights by KO/TKO than Ryder has actually had fights. Not to mention the fact ‘Canelo’ is widely regarded as one of, if not the best fighter in the world.

For what it’s worth, here at SportsLens we are favouring Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to win the fight against John Ryder and secure the biggest win of his boxing career in emphatic fashion. We can see ‘Canelo’ winning the fight by KO in Rounds 7-12.

What The Sportsbooks Are Saying

According to the latest boxing odds courtesy of BetOnline, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the heavy favourite ahead of Saturday night at odds of -1600. John Ryder is the +750 betting underdog with the best offshore gambling sites to beat ‘Canelo’ and claim the biggest win of his career.

Although it is unclear how this fight may unfold, it is apparent that price-setters think ‘Canelo’ will win via stoppage and claim the 40th knockout victory of his career. Time will tell if the Mexican will be back to his devastating best, but judging by the prices set by the sportsbooks, price-setters are confident he will get ‘The Gorilla’ out of there in style.

BetOnline are one of the best boxing betting apps for US fight fans, with tonnes of different markets available on the Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder fight.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder: Records Compared

Looking at the resumé of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, he is without a doubt one of the modern greats in all of boxing. ‘Canelo’ boasts a record of 58-2-2 (39 KO’s) in his professional boxing record, with 19 wins in his career all being for world titles.

Alvarez has featured in 21 world title bouts, winning all but two of them. Canelo’ has been a dominant force for years at middleweight/super-middleweight and will be looking to further assert himself as the best fighter at 168-pounds this weekend. If he is to beat John Ryder, he will certainly solidify himself as one of the best super-middleweight champions of all time.

Davis has beaten some huge names in his career thusfar. Gennady Golovkin, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Shane Mosley, Austin Trout, Erislandy Lara, Sergey Kovalev, Daniel Jacobs and Kermit Cintron are just some of the names ‘Canelo’ has already beaten so far in his career.

Davis has won 39 of his 58 victories by stoppage too. Not many fighters have seen the final bell when facing ‘Canelo’. Even if they have, the majority have been widely outpointed and comprehensively outboxed for 12 rounds. Talk about an elite fighter, Alvarez has it all.

John Ryder in his own right is an eye-catching fighter who has done extremely well so far in his career. He boasts a record of 32-5 (18 KO’s) and has looked superb since moving up to super-middleweight from 160-pounds back in September 2016.

The British boxing star made his professional debut back in September 2010, and has had a gradual rise up to world level where he sits now. He is a credible fighter and is highly respected on British shores, but a win over ‘Canelo’ will undoubtedly take his career to a whole new level.

‘The Gorilla’ has beaten some credible fighters so far such as Zach Parker, Daniel Jacobs, Bilal Akkaway, Andrey Sirotkin and Adam Etches to name but a dew. If he can upset the apple cart and add ‘Canelo’ to the W column on his record, he will go down in history as a British great as well as pulling off one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing memory.

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed super-middleweight world title clash.

Also check out the best boxing live streaming sites that will be airing the Canelo vs Ryder fight this weekend.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

