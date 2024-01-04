NFL

Will Dalvin Cook Make An Impact With The Baltimore Ravens?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
After a disappointing season that followed a free agency period that garnered plenty of media interest, the New York Jets parted ways with running back Dalvin Cook earlier this week. Wishing to play for a contender, Cook became a free agent after clearing waivers on Wednesday, and was picked up by one of the teams that is most likely to hoist the Lombardi Trophy come early February. It was announced just before 5pm on Thursday afternoon that the seven-year veteran would be signing with the Baltimore Ravens for the remainder of the season.

Dalvin Cook Signs With The Baltimore Ravens

It is a case of the rich getting richer, or in this case, likely just adding some depth to their backfield for the postseason push. Baltimore boasts the #1 rushing attack in the NFL, which is of course boosted by the scrambling abilities of Lamar Jackson. But their running backs have been productive this season, as Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have combined for well over 1,100 yards thus far. Melvin Gordon is listed on the active depth chart, as well.

Will Cook get the chance to make much of an impact? Not if he performs like he did in New York. Whether it was a drop-off in his skill set and abilities or the ineptitude of the Jets on offense, Cook gained just 214 total yards in 15 games played this season. He had 82 total touches with New York, a year after having 303 in his final season with the Vikings.

Cook Wants To Win A Ring, Baltimore A Solid Option

But the Ravens may not need him for much more than being an extra, underused body that can provide depth to relieve the running backs that have been productive during Baltimore’s late-season surge. Cook’s big play ability will only be a plus if he sees meaningful touches in big postseason games.

Aside from the 49ers, who have their rushing attack and personnel figured out, Cook couldn’t have been picked up by a better team when it comes to the possibility of winning a ring. The Ravens are currently listed at +315 to win the Super Bowl, the second-shortest odds of any team, behind only San Francisco.

Baltimore has secured the #1 seed in the AFC, and will enjoy home field advantage throughout the playoffs. They’ll receive a first round bye and are resting their starters for Week 18, meaning that Lamar Jackson and perhaps some of the rushing attack will be getting two weeks of healing time before they push for the Lombardi.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
