With one week left in the 2023 regular season, three playoff spots are still up for grabs in the AFC. The #1 seed is already locked up and belongs to the Baltimore Ravens. They are a league-best 13-3 through their first 16 games. Baltimore is at home in Week 18 to face the Steelers. Pittsburgh needs a win to make the postseason in 2023.

The Ravens are cautious knowing they’ve already locked in the #1 seed in the AFC. That is why MVP favorite Lamar Jackson is sitting out in Week 18. Baltimore knows there is no reason to play Jackson and risk an injury happening before the postseason. Jackson is invaluable to the team and the Ravens have a special roster in 2023. Lamar now has well over two weeks to rest and prepare for their divisional-round matchup.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Plenty of teams are sitting starting QBs for Week 18. pic.twitter.com/2BNbic8aPf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2024



In place of Lamar Jackson in Week 18, the Ravens will be starting backup QB Tyler Huntley. The 25-year-old went undrafted and has been with Baltimore his entire career. This is his fourth season with the team. Huntley has played in 19 games and has made eight starts. He is 3-5 in those games. With the #1 seed in the AFC locked up, Baltimore will give Huntley another chance to start.

He made four starts for the Ravens in 2022, going 2-2. Huntley was selected to the Pro Bowl last season as a replacement. Baltimore is comfortable with whatever happens in Week 18. There is no need for them to risk an injury to their MVP favorite. Lamar Jackson now has an extended rest until the divisional round of the 2023 playoffs. A luxury that not every QB has.

Lamar Jackson in 3 healthy seasons as a starter: • 3x Pro Bowler

• 2x MVP

• 2x First Team All Pro

• Most single-season yards rushing by a quarterback

• Super Bowl Champion and MVP (soon) pic.twitter.com/140hbFEGj9 — 𝘼𝙧𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙘 ☃️🎄 (@AtlanticArctic) January 4, 2024



This move was expected to happen by the Ravens. We saw them take the same approach in 2019 when Baltimore also had the #1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. Lamar Jackson sat their season finale along with six other starters. The Ravens could do something similar against the Steelers. However, no other players have been told they are sitting just yet. Baltimore wants to capitalize on the success they’ve had in 2023 and carry it into the postseason. We’ll see just how far they can go with the MVP favorite at QB.