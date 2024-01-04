NFL

Ravens Depth Chart: Tyler Huntley will start in Week 18 for MVP favorite Lamar Jackson

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tyler Huntley Ravens pic
Tyler Huntley Ravens pic

With one week left in the 2023 regular season, three playoff spots are still up for grabs in the AFC. The #1 seed is already locked up and belongs to the Baltimore Ravens. They are a league-best 13-3 through their first 16 games. Baltimore is at home in Week 18 to face the Steelers. Pittsburgh needs a win to make the postseason in 2023. 

The Ravens are cautious knowing they’ve already locked in the #1 seed in the AFC. That is why MVP favorite Lamar Jackson is sitting out in Week 18. Baltimore knows there is no reason to play Jackson and risk an injury happening before the postseason. Jackson is invaluable to the team and the Ravens have a special roster in 2023. Lamar now has well over two weeks to rest and prepare for their divisional-round matchup.

Lamar Jackson will not play in Week 18 for the Baltimore Ravens


In place of Lamar Jackson in Week 18, the Ravens will be starting backup QB Tyler Huntley. The 25-year-old went undrafted and has been with Baltimore his entire career. This is his fourth season with the team. Huntley has played in 19 games and has made eight starts. He is 3-5 in those games. With the #1 seed in the AFC locked up, Baltimore will give Huntley another chance to start.

He made four starts for the Ravens in 2022, going 2-2. Huntley was selected to the Pro Bowl last season as a replacement. Baltimore is comfortable with whatever happens in Week 18. There is no need for them to risk an injury to their MVP favorite. Lamar Jackson now has an extended rest until the divisional round of the 2023 playoffs. A luxury that not every QB has.


This move was expected to happen by the Ravens. We saw them take the same approach in 2019 when Baltimore also had the #1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. Lamar Jackson sat their season finale along with six other starters. The Ravens could do something similar against the Steelers. However, no other players have been told they are sitting just yet. Baltimore wants to capitalize on the success they’ve had in 2023 and carry it into the postseason. We’ll see just how far they can go with the MVP favorite at QB.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sam Darnold 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST 49ers Depth Chart: Sam Darnold will start for Brock Purdy in San Francisco’s regular season finale

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024
Tyler Huntley Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens Depth Chart: Tyler Huntley will start in Week 18 for MVP favorite Lamar Jackson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024

With one week left in the 2023 regular season, three playoff spots are still up for grabs in the AFC. The #1 seed is already locked up and belongs to…

Myles Garrett Browns pic
NFL
2023-24 NFL Sack Race – T.J. Watt & Josh Allen In Hunt For Title
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 04 2024

As the climax to the regular season fast approaches this weekend, we thought it worthwhile to run through the current NFL sack leaders for 2023-24, to see who is in…

i
NFL
Carson Wentz Will Start For The Rams In Week 18
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 03 2024
rsz qdelpagbdjvjjdiktn3g
NFL
The Jets Are 0-15 Against The Patriots Since The 2015 NFL Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 03 2024
KCM PhotosChiefsVikingspres 17
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Will “Rest Some Starters” In Week 18
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 03 2024
Christian Kirk Jags pic
NFL
Jaguars Injury Report: Christian Kirk has been designated to return from the IR for Jacksonville
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 03 2024
Arrow to top