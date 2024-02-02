NFL

Where and when is the 2024 Senior Bowl? Date, location, prospects, and more

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Senior Bowl pic
Senior Bowl pic

When the offseason starts for coaches and general managers, their jobs are far from over. The time directly after the regular season is an important time for the next wave of NFL talent. This weekend, the top graduating prospects will meet in an all-star game called the Senior Bowl. 

It’s the first step for prospects to get scouted by the entire league in one place. Coaches and scouts have been in Mobile, Alabama all week at the practices for the Senior Bowl. The East and West teams practiced on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and will have off on Friday. Then, the 2024 Senior Bowl will kick off on Saturday, February 3rd at 1:00 p.m. EST.

What you need to know for the 2024 Senior Bowl this Saturday


The Senior Bowl has been played in Mobile Alabama since 1951. It was originally held in Jacksonville, Flordia, but was changed to Mobile just one year later. In 2021, the game was moved from  Ladd-Peebles Stadium to Hancock Whitney Stadium. For nearly 70 years it was played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Top graduating seniors will meet in an all-star game this weekend to showcase their talent for coaches and NFL scouts.

Tennessee Titans assistant head coach/DL coach Terrell Williams (American) and the New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich (National) will be the head coaches. The 2024 Senior Bowl will be aired on the NFL Network and can also be streamed on NFL+. After the Senior Bowl, a vast majority of these players will get an invite to the NFL Combine. They’ll also have a pro day for one last chance to showcase their skills.

Top Players to keep an eye on for the 2024 Senior Bowl

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

According to draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Taliese Fuaga was the best OL prospect coming into the Senior Bowl. He did not disappoint in practice this week and should have a great game on Saturday. He played four seasons at Oregon State. Fuaga was a first-team All-American in 2023 and will be a top OL prospect in the 2024 Draft. There have been questions as to whether he should make the switch to guard as a pro. Daniel Jeremiah believes Fuaga can hold up as a tackle in the NFL.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The beauty of the Senior Bowl is when players who don’t normally have a national spotlight begin to shine. Quinyon Mitchell was a CB for the past four seasons at Toledo. It’s not easy for a player in the Mid-American Conference to get their name heard by scouts. After his week of practice at the Senior Bowl, Mitchell made sure he was remembered. Daniel Jeremiah said he was the best defensive player at the Senior Bowl. High praise from someone who’s been involved in the league for 20+  years. He thinks Mitchell’s talent level is off the chart and his draft stock will certainly be rising.

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

In 2023, Michael Penix Jr. had a breakout season with the Washington Huskies. They were perfect in the regular season but ran into the juggernaut that was the Michigan Wolverines in the National Championship and lost. Penix finished second in Heisman Trophy voting behind LSU’s Jayden Daniels. He’s undoubtedly one of the most experienced QBs in this draft. This past season was his sixth collegiate season and he enters the draft at 24. Regardless, Penix has an elite touch and is a great passing QB. There are questions about his injury history in the past, but Penix will still be drafted and will have a chance.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Senior Bowl pic
NFL

LATEST Where and when is the 2024 Senior Bowl? Date, location, prospects, and more

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 02 2024
Worst Super Bowls of all time
NFL
Super Letdowns: The Worst Super Bowls of All Time, Including 2019’s Bore-Fest, 1990’s Beatdown & More
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 02 2024

Ravens fans might take issue with it, but Super Bowl 58 is reflective of the season as a whole, with the two best teams in the NFL going head-to-head for…

San Francisco 49ers Cheerleaders For Super Bowl LVIII
NFL
San, Fran, Thank You Ma’am: Who Are The San Francisco 49ers Cheerleaders For Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 02 2024

The big game is just over a week away, so ahead of the showdown in Las Vegas, many may be wondering – Who are the San Francisco 49ers Cheerleaders for…

super bowl
NFL
Super Bowl 2024 Viewing Numbers: How Many People Will Watch The NFL Climax?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 02 2024
Liam Coen Kentucky pic
NFL
Tampa Bay has hired Liam Coen to be the offensive coordinator in 2024 for the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 02 2024
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
NFL
How Long Have Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Been Dating?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 02 2024
1073893740.jpg.0
NFL
Will There Be Any Records Broken At Super Bowl LVIII?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 02 2024
Arrow to top