When the offseason starts for coaches and general managers, their jobs are far from over. The time directly after the regular season is an important time for the next wave of NFL talent. This weekend, the top graduating prospects will meet in an all-star game called the Senior Bowl.

It’s the first step for prospects to get scouted by the entire league in one place. Coaches and scouts have been in Mobile, Alabama all week at the practices for the Senior Bowl. The East and West teams practiced on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and will have off on Friday. Then, the 2024 Senior Bowl will kick off on Saturday, February 3rd at 1:00 p.m. EST.

What you need to know for the 2024 Senior Bowl this Saturday



The Senior Bowl has been played in Mobile Alabama since 1951. It was originally held in Jacksonville, Flordia, but was changed to Mobile just one year later. In 2021, the game was moved from Ladd-Peebles Stadium to Hancock Whitney Stadium. For nearly 70 years it was played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Top graduating seniors will meet in an all-star game this weekend to showcase their talent for coaches and NFL scouts.

Tennessee Titans assistant head coach/DL coach Terrell Williams (American) and the New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich (National) will be the head coaches. The 2024 Senior Bowl will be aired on the NFL Network and can also be streamed on NFL+. After the Senior Bowl, a vast majority of these players will get an invite to the NFL Combine. They’ll also have a pro day for one last chance to showcase their skills.

Top Players to keep an eye on for the 2024 Senior Bowl

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

According to draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, Taliese Fuaga was the best OL prospect coming into the Senior Bowl. He did not disappoint in practice this week and should have a great game on Saturday. He played four seasons at Oregon State. Fuaga was a first-team All-American in 2023 and will be a top OL prospect in the 2024 Draft. There have been questions as to whether he should make the switch to guard as a pro. Daniel Jeremiah believes Fuaga can hold up as a tackle in the NFL.

Taliese Fuaga vs Adisa Isaac💪 pic.twitter.com/YhuP4ZrvLQ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 31, 2024

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The beauty of the Senior Bowl is when players who don’t normally have a national spotlight begin to shine. Quinyon Mitchell was a CB for the past four seasons at Toledo. It’s not easy for a player in the Mid-American Conference to get their name heard by scouts. After his week of practice at the Senior Bowl, Mitchell made sure he was remembered. Daniel Jeremiah said he was the best defensive player at the Senior Bowl. High praise from someone who’s been involved in the league for 20+ years. He thinks Mitchell’s talent level is off the chart and his draft stock will certainly be rising.

Quinyon Mitchell is the type of player that can make an immediate difference to a secondary. Reads the quarterback, breaks on the route, beats the ball to the wide receiver and gets the pass breakup. Has great length to make these types of plays. pic.twitter.com/J2mBck6Uli — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) January 31, 2024

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

In 2023, Michael Penix Jr. had a breakout season with the Washington Huskies. They were perfect in the regular season but ran into the juggernaut that was the Michigan Wolverines in the National Championship and lost. Penix finished second in Heisman Trophy voting behind LSU’s Jayden Daniels. He’s undoubtedly one of the most experienced QBs in this draft. This past season was his sixth collegiate season and he enters the draft at 24. Regardless, Penix has an elite touch and is a great passing QB. There are questions about his injury history in the past, but Penix will still be drafted and will have a chance.