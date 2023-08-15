It’s fight week once again! UFC 292 gets underway on Saturday with two huge title fights as Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC Bantamweight Championship against Sean O’Malley. Zhang Weili also defends her UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship against Amanda Lemos. Here is everything you need to know about this exciting event, including the date, US start time and full fight card. We’re in for a sensational night, so read on if you’re wondering: when is UFC 292?
Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Fight Info – When Is UFC 292?
- 🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley
- 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s)
- 📅 Date: August 19, 2023
- 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST
- 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Championship
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- 🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
- 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210
Best UFC 292 Free Bets & Betting Offers
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $100018+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
$750 In Free Bets Available Today
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Above is everything you need to know about the upcoming Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley bout this weekend. This fight is the headline attraction on Saturday, August 19 in Boston, Massachusetts. It is a five round contest and Sterling will defend the UFC Bantamweight Championship.
Sterling goes into the fight as the favourite with the best offshore betting sites, and will look to keep hold of his title. O’Malley, is the underdog for the contest in the betting with US sportsbooks but the fan favourite has only lost one fight in the UFC, and goes into the fight with every chance up against the champ.
Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Start Time: When Is UFC 292?
TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this gripping clash live from the TD Garden on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Sterling vs O’Malley title fight will likely get underway at approx. 1:00am EST.
Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Full Fight Card
Here is the full undercard of fights ahead of the action at the TD Garden in Boston at UFC 292 this weekend. The undercard includes some exciting fights that will be sure to mix things up in the promotion, with the main event being the UFC Bantamweight Championship bout between Sterling and O’Malley. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili defends her UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship against Amanda Lemos.
|Fight
|Weight Class
|Rounds
|Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
|Aljamain Sterling (c) vs Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight (title fight)
|5
|Zhang Weili (c) vs Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight (title fight)
|5
|Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry
|Welterweight
|3
|Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|3
|Mario Mautista vs Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|3
|Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
|Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|3
|Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin
|Middleweight
|3
|Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh
|Lightweight
|3
|Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
|Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|3
|Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|3
|Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|3
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks.
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency.
- UFC Free Bets – Work out all of your best sports free bets today.
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US.
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers.
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US.
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US.