When Is UFC 292? Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O'Malley Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Kyle Curran
It’s fight week once again! UFC 292 gets underway on Saturday with two huge title fights as Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC Bantamweight Championship against Sean O’Malley. Zhang Weili also defends her UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship against Amanda Lemos. Here is everything you need to know about this exciting event, including the date, US start time and full fight card. We’re in for a sensational night, so read on if you’re wondering: when is UFC 292?

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Fight Info – When Is UFC 292?

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley
  • 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 TKO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 TKO’s)
  • 📅 Date: August 19, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Championship
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210

Above is everything you need to know about the upcoming Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley bout this weekend. This fight is the headline attraction on Saturday, August 19 in Boston, Massachusetts. It is a five round contest and Sterling will defend the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

Sterling goes into the fight as the favourite with the best offshore betting sites, and will look to keep hold of his title. O’Malley, is the underdog for the contest in the betting with US sportsbooks but the fan favourite has only lost one fight in the UFC, and goes into the fight with every chance up against the champ.

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Start Time: When Is UFC 292?

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this gripping clash live from the TD Garden on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Sterling vs O’Malley title fight will likely get underway at approx. 1:00am EST.

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley Full Fight Card

Here is the full undercard of fights ahead of the action at the TD Garden in Boston at UFC 292 this weekend. The undercard includes some exciting fights that will be sure to mix things up in the promotion, with the main event being the UFC Bantamweight Championship bout between Sterling and O’Malley. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili defends her UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship against Amanda Lemos.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Aljamain Sterling (c) vs Sean O’Malley Bantamweight (title fight) 5
Zhang Weili (c) vs Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight (title fight) 5
Neil Magny vs Ian Machado Garry Welterweight 3
Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 3
Mario Mautista vs Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares Middleweight 3
Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin Middleweight 3
Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh Lightweight 3
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 3
Andrea Lee vs Natalia Silva Women’s Flyweight 3
Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 3

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran is a Journalism graduate who specialises in football (soccer), darts and horse racing, but has the ability to write about a range of different sports.
