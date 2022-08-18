When Is Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2? Date, Time and Full Undercard

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The biggest fight of the year is almost upon us. Heavyweight duo Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are set to throw down on Saturday night at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. Will Joshua become a three-time world champion or will Usyk solidify himself as the best heavyweight in the world?

Here is all you need to know about the mammoth heavyweight showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua this Saturday night.

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 from Saudi Arabia this weekend. Also be sure to check out our predictions and betting tips ahead of this highly anticipated mega-fight in the heavyweight division.

Best Boxing Free Bets 1. Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet

What Date Is Usyk vs Joshua 2?

The colossal heavyweight showdown is set to take place this weekend. Saturday 20th August 2022 is the date for Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua for the WBA-Super, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles.

This fight is obviously top of the bill, with a decent undercard prior to the two heavyweight kingpins going at it to see who the best heavyweight on planet earth is.

What Time Will Usyk and Joshua Be Fighting At?

The pair of heavyweight superstars are set to make their way to the ring at approximately 11pm GMT. It could be earlier than this however, depending on how many knockouts there are on the undercard.

Where Is Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Taking Place?

For a fight of this magnitude, it is only right that the venue is just as special.

That is why we are heading to the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for this spectacular heavyweight dust-up between two top level fighters.

Full Undercard Breakdown

Despite most boxing fans probably only being interested in the main event between Usyk and Joshua, don’t let that take away from your enjoyment of the undercard.

There are some stellar fights on the undercard, including a big light-heavyweight fight as the co-feature bout of the evening, as former super-middleweight world champion, Callum Smith, takes on the Frenchman Mathieu Bauderlique in a final eliminator for the WBC world light-middleweight title.

Before that, another intriguing fight on the undercard as the undefeated heavyweights Filip Hrgovic and on Zhilei Zhang for see who becomes the mandatory challenger for the IBF heavyweight title.

Also on the card is former world champion, Badou Jack, who is in an ten round fight against Richard Rivera. Andrew Tabiti takes on James Wilson in a heavyweight contest, with Ramla Ali taking on Crystal Garcia Nova in a ladies super-bantamweight bout.

Light heavyweight prospects, Ben Whittaker and Daniel Lapin take on Petar Nosic and Jozef Jurko respectively.

Elsewhere on the card right at the bottom of the bill, Bader Samreen takes on Fuad Tarverdi in a lightweight contest, meanwhile Rasheed Belhasa makes his pro debut against Traycho Georgiev in a welterweight contest. There are two debutants facing off against each other as Ziyad Almaayouf and Jose Alatorre clash in a super-lightweight contest.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds

Haven’t claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 Anthony Joshua 7/4 Draw 16/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

More Exclusive Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets