Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez goes down for the UFC Featherweight Title this Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. But when are the UFC 290 weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about both the official and ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 290.

When Is The UFC 290 Weigh-In For Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez?

We are just days away from the huge UFC 290 card as Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez battle it out for featherweight gold at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena.

Ahead of Saturday’s huge show, all fighters on the entire card will have to weigh-in officially, before the ceremonial weigh-ins a few hours later. The ceremonial weigh-ins are when the UFC athletes step on the scales in front of the media and face-off for one final time before fight night.

The weigh-in show is earlier in the day which is when the fighters officially have to make weight.

The UFC 290 official weigh-in show is on Friday, July 7. All fighters on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-in commencing at 11.50am EST.

The event is closed to the public but will be broadcast live on UFC.com, the UFC YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitch.

When Are The Ceremonial Weigh-Ins For UFC 290?

The UFC 290 ceremonial weigh-ins take place on the same day as the official weigh-ins. The ceremonial weigh-ins are where fans and media can be in attendance to watch the fighters take to the scales, before facing-off one final time before they do battle on Saturday night in the octagon.

The UFC 290 ceremonial weigh-ins also take place on Friday, July 7 at approximately 7pm EST. The weigh-ins are set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena.

Once again, fans unable to make it to the weigh-ins in person can watch the ceremonials live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok.

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez Full Fight Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night at UFC 290. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 5 Brandon Moreno (c) vs Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 5 Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis Middleweight 3 Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker Lightweight 3 Bo Nickal vs Tresean Gore Middleweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price Welterweight 3 Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes Women’s Strawweight 3 Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield Light-Heavyweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Votor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio Light-Heavyweight 3 Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell Bantamweight 3 Shannon Rock vs Jesús Santos Aguilar Flyweight 3 Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics Lightweight 3

In the lead up to the fight, Alexander Volkanovski is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -450. However, Yair Rodriguez is currently priced around at +350 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Volkanovski vs Rodriguez fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 290! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – UFC 290 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez 📊 Records: Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s)

Alexander Volkanovski (25-2, 12 KO’s) | Yair Rodriguez (15-3-1NC, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: July 8, 2023

July 8, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title

UFC Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -450 | Rodriguez +350

