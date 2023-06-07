UFC

When Are The UFC 289 Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Title Fight?

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana goes down for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title this Saturday night from the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada. But when are the UFC 289 weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about both the official and ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 289.

When Is The UFC 289 Weigh-In For Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana?

We are just days away from the huge UFC 289 card as Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana battle it out for women’s bantamweight gold at the Rogers Arena.

Ahead of Saturday’s huge show, all fighters on the entire card will have to weigh-in officially, before the ceremonial weigh-ins a few hours later. The ceremonial weigh-ins are when the UFC athletes step on the scales in front of the media and face-off for one final time before fight night.

The weigh-in show is earlier in the day which is when the fighters officially have to make weight.

The UFC 289 official weigh-in show is on Friday, June 9. All fighters on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-in commencing at 11.50am EST.

The event is closed to the public but will be broadcast live on UFC.com, the UFC YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitch.

RELATED: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Picks: UFC 289 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

When Are The Ceremonial Weigh-Ins For UFC 289?

The UFC 289 ceremonial weigh-ins take place on the same day as the official weigh-ins. The ceremonial weigh-ins are where fans and media can be in attendance to watch the fighters take to the scales, before facing-off one final time before they do battle on Saturday night in the octagon.

The UFC 289 ceremonial weigh-ins also take place on Friday, June 9 at approximately 7pm EST. The weigh-ins are set to take place at the Rogers Arena.

Once again, fans unable to make it to the weigh-ins in person can watch the ceremonials live on UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok.

RELATED: Amanda Nunes Net Worth, Career Earnings, Salary & Endorsement Deals

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Full Fight Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Rogers Arena on Saturday night at UFC 289. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Women’s Bantamweight 5
Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush Lightweight 3
Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt Welterweight 3
Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr Featherweight 3
Marc-André Barriault vs Eryk Anders Middleweight 3
Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis Middleweight 3
Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius Women’s Flyweight 3
Aiemann Zahabi vs Aori Qileng Bantamweight 3
Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder Featherweight 3
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
David Dvořák vs Stephen Erceg Flyweight 3
Diana Belbiţă vs Marina Oliveira Women’s Strawweight 3

In the lead up to the fight, Amanda Nunes is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -325. However, Irene Aldana is currently priced around at +250 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Nunes vs Aldana fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 289! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

RELATED: What Belts Are On The Line In The Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Fight At UFC 289?

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
  • 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: June 10, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly. Paul can also be found on social media across various accounts. You can find him on Twitter @paulkelly98, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
