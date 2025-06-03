The Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley rematch headlines this stellar UFC 316 pay-per-view card for the UFC Bantamweight Title. The fight goes down at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 7 for US MMA fans – but just how much are UFC 316 tickets to buy exactly?

How Much Do UFC 316 Tickets Cost?

The Prudential Center in Newark takes center-stage as the UFC are in town for their latest numbered card. UFC 316 sees a mammoth fight in the main event – with the UFC Bantamweight Title belt on the line for the Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2 clash.

The 135-pound bout between the reigning champion and former champion, turned challenger, headlines UFC 316. There are plenty of stellar fights on the main card and prelims too including Juliana Pena vs Kayla Harrison for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title and much more.

The Prudential Center has a rough capacity of 17,000 for combat sports events, with ticket prices ranging from low to high. According to Ticketmaster, tickets for UFC 316 range from as little as $334 right up to as much as $4,182.

The cheapest $334 tickets for UFC 316 are of course the furthest away from the octagon, right up in the stands of the Prudential Center. The most expensive tickets are the ones right beside the cage and ring walk track, which are priced at a maximum of $4,182. These tickets are the special VIP ones with exclusive access.

One huge criticism of the Dana White and the UFC is that their ticket prices are on the rather expensive side. Some events can be extortionate, even compared to the average price of PPV boxing tickets. That is most definitely the case again here for UFC 316.

With UFC 316 ticket prices ranging from a minimum of $334 up to a maximum of $4,182, the average price for UFC 316 tickets equates to roughly $1,021 according to TickPick.

Although UFC 316 tickets are still wildly expensive, this is still cheaper than some of their most notable pay-per-views in the past. For example, UFC 309 – which had an average ticket price of $1,800.

How Do These UFC 316 Ticket Prices Compare To Previous UFC PPV Events?

UFC 316 ticket prices are pretty expensive in general, but not compared to other pay-per-view events by the UFC’s standard.

That being said, you could argue that the UFC are such a big brand in MMA now that they can charge more or less whatever price they want.

The Prudential Center has played host to 10 huge UFC events in the past, six of which have been pay-per-view cards. Now it is set to host it’s 11th UFC event and seventh UFC pay-per-view numbered card with UFC 316.

The Newark venue has played host to several bigtime boxing fights. Newark native Shakur Stevenson has fought at the Prudential Center several times, and Shakur Stevenson’s next fight could even be there too.

The venue is predominantly used for NHL ice hockey, where the New Jersey Devils play their home games.

UFC 315 was the last UFC pay-per-view, headlined by Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena. On that occasion, UFC 315 tickets were deemed relatively expensive for the UFC Middleweight Title bout at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Ticket prices for standard UFC Fight Night cards range from around $120 dollars, up to $2,500. This is often less than UFC pay-per-view ticket prices, but is still quite expensive if you are a fan wanting to watch UFC as a hobby.

Are UFC 316 Tickets Better Value For Money Than Buying The Pay-Per-View?

The age old debate of comparing ticket prices to attend live sporting events and tuning in from the comfort of your home with the pay-per-view continues to go on.

Some fans will convince you that you’re better saving your money and watching an event on the TV from home, with a takeaway and some beers in hand.

Others will tell there that nothing compares to seeing events live in the flesh. This goes for a wide range of sports, with MMA being one in particular.

The UFC 316 pay-per-view price is $79.99 for fans wanting to tune in from home. This might seem expensive on the surface, but is still around $250 cheaper than buying the cheapest seats at the Prudential Center on Saturday to witness the fights live.

Add to that the price of travel, food and drink in the arena and perhaps even accommodation costs depending on where you’re travelling from. Attending a live UFC PPV can be an expensive night.

That being said, there is something about attending a live sporting event that simply cannot be described. It is priceless to some people, so there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to watching UFC 316 in person or via the PPV at home.