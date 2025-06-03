A compelling Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley rematch goes down in the main event at UFC 316 from the Prudential Center on Saturday night for US MMA fans. American fans can watch this highly anticipated UFC Bantamweight Title showdown via ESPN+ PPV, but just what is the exact UFC 316 PPV price?

What Is The UFC 316 PPV Price For US MMA Fans?

UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of the UFC Bantamweight Title fight between the champion Merab Dvalishvili and #1 ranked former champion Sean O’Malley in the main event at UFC 316.

Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 headlines UFC 316 from the Prudential Center in Newark, with plenty of highly competitive fights also featuring on the main card and prelims before hand too.

The majority of UFC fans are favoring ‘The Machine’ to defeat the former 135-pound king ‘Suga’ this weekend. This comes as no surprise given the fact that Dvalishvili is the reigning champion and of course beat O’Malley in their first fight last September at UFC 306.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that UFC fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch UFC 316. ESPN+ PPV are airing the fight live for UFC fans across the United States, with fans forced to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

Given the fact UFC 316 is a doubled-header with two UFC Title fights, fans are getting additional value for money this weekend in regards to the $79.99 UFC 316 PPV price.

There was briefly some concern that Merab Dvalishvili was going to withdraw from UFC 316 with a toe injury, but that isn’t the case and the fight is almost upon us!

Is The UFC 316 Pay-Per-View Price Cheaper Or More Expensive That Other UFC PPV’s?

For US fans, ESPN’s price of $79.99 is the standard price for UFC pay-per-view events now. This includes the Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley rematch showdown this weekend in Newark, New Jersey for the UFC Bantamweight Title belt.

It also includes the Juliana Pena vs Kayla Harrison clash for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title and the rest of the main card and prelims.

Additionally, new ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $134.98 for the UFC 316 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

This is the standard price point for all UFC pay-per-view events on a monthly basis, with Dana White rarely offering a cheaper rate for fight cards all around the world.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. For a fight of this magnitude and given that it is a numbered card, it simply has to be a PPV event in America.

Sean O’Malley, who has revealed he has quit smoking weed and social media ahead of UFC 316, is one of the biggest PPV stars in the sport. This is just another reason UFC 316 is a pay-per-view event all across the US.

UFC 316 PPV Price Differs In American & The UK

Although US fans will have to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view price for UFC 316 this weekend, UK MMA fans are in luck as they won’t have to pay an extra dime.

That’s right, TNT Sports 1 is the destination for UFC fans residing in the UK at no extra cost as part of your existing subscription.

Some UFC PPV events tend to be priced at £19.99 ($25.90) on TNT Sports Box Office, but not UFC 316. This bumper fight card is free to air for UK MMA fans, provided they pay their existing TNT Sports subscription.

Even when this is the case, UK fans are still able to watch UFC PPV’s for around $54 less than it costs American MMA fans for each and every UFC pay-per-view event.

A card such as UFC 309 was £19.99 ($25.90) to purchase on TNT Sports Box Office, but not UFC 316. This sixth UFC PPV of the year is free to air for UK MMA fans.

UFC 316 – Event Info

🥊 Headline Fight: Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2

Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2 📊 Records: Dvalishvili (19-4, 3 KO’s) | O’Malley (18-2-1NC, 12 KO’s)

Dvalishvili (19-4, 3 KO’s) | O’Malley (18-2-1NC, 12 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 12.30am ET

Approx. 12.30am ET 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Title

UFC Bantamweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 🏟 Venue: Prudential Center | Newark, New Jersey, USA