UFC 316 Double-Header Up Next With Two UFC Titles On The Line In Dvalishvili vs O'Malley Rematch & Pena vs Harrison Fights

Paul Kelly
Ahead of the Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley rematch clash at UFC 316, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the main event contest at UFC 316, including whether the Dvalishvili vs O’Malley rematch is for the UFC Bantamweight Title.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley Rematch At UFC 316?

Merab Dvalishvili headlines this UFC 316 pay-per-view event from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, as he takes on former champion and foe Sean O’Malley. The bout headlines UFC 316 on Saturday, June 7 (ET).

When it comes to betting odds and prices, UFC sportsbooks are favoring the reigning 135-pound champion. It comes as no surprise to see ‘The Machine’ listed as the favorite here against ‘Suga’, given the fact he won their first fight last September at UFC 306.

Having defeated O’Malley to become the bantamweight king last year before successfully defending his belt against Umar Nurmagomedov last time out, this means that the UFC Bantamweight Title is on the line in the Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 fight.

UFC 316 marks his second title defense of the UFC Bantamweight Title. For O’Malley, he has the opportunity to win back the belt he lost last September. Should he be victorious, he will join the elite list of two-time UFC champions.

UFC President Dana White will be hoping for a great fight between the champion and challenger. If Merab Dvalishvili wins, he will continue his reign as the world’s best bantamweight. If Sean O’Malley is victorious, he will continue as one of MMA’s biggest stars.

As outlined in our Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2 UFC 316 preview, both men have made a lot of changes ahead of the rematch. Merab has lifted the lid on his toe injury, with ‘Suga’ quitting smoking weed and using social media ahead of Saturday’s rematch.

Huge ramifications for the bantamweight division from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey as UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 takes center-stage.

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title Belt Also On The Line In Pena vs Harrison UFC 316 Co-Main Event

As well as there being a UFC Title fight at the top of the bill in the Dvalishvili vs O’Malley rematch, there is a second title fight featuring on this blockbuster UFC 316 pay-per-view card.

The UFC 316 co-main event sees Juliana Pena put her UFC Woman’s Bantamweight Title on the line as she faces the #2 challenger Kayla Harrison.

Despite being the champion, Pena is actually the underdog in this bout. Harrison has only had two fights in the UFC, but has shown she is elite and could well be the best 135-pound female fighter on the planet.

Dana White is treating MMA fans to not one, but two UFC Title fights this weekend in what is the sixth UFC PPV event of the year. What a treat!

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2 – Event Info

  • 🥊 Headline Fight: Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2
  • 📊 Records: Dvalishvili (19-4, 3 KO’s) | O’Malley (18-2-1NC, 12 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 12.30am ET
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+
  •  🏟  Venue: Prudential Center | Newark, New Jersey, USA
