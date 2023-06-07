UFC

What Belts Are On The Line In The Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Fight At UFC 289?

Wondering what belts are on the line in the Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana fight this weekend at UFC 289? Read on to find out all you need to know about the fight and what belt is up for grabs for Nunes vs Aldana.

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title Up For Grabs At UFC 289

The UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title is on the line this weekend at UFC 289 as Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana battle it out for UFC gold in the135-pound division.

The fight came about as Juliana Peña had to pull out of the trilogy fight with ‘The Lioness’, with Aldana stepping in to take on the champion. Should Nunes prevail on Saturday night, it would be her 11th win in UFC title fights. Quite an incredible feat.

The fight is set to headline UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday night. Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana is the star attraction, with some stellar fights also on the main card and prelims beforehand.

Charles Oliveira aims to get back to winning ways after losing his UFC Lightweight Title last time out. He faces Beneil Dariush in a compelling lightweight match-up in the co-main event. That is the chief support this weekend, but all eyes will certainly be on the main event – Nunes vs Aldana.

RELATED: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana Betting Picks: UFC 289 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds

Amanda Nunes, the fighting pride of Brazil, is without a doubt the greatest female MMA fighter the world has ever seen. Her dominance at both bantamweight and featherweight has been remarkable. Not only is she the reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, the belt she is defending this weekend, but she also holds the UFC Women’s Featherweight Title simultaneously.

Nunes did briefly lose her 135-pound crown when losing via submission to Juliana Peña art UFC 269. However, she won the title back immediately in the rematch, hence why it is on the line this weekend.

This is Irene Aldana’s first shot at UFC gold in her career. She is firmly up against it but does possess serious power and is capable of beating any fighter on her given day.

The Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title fight is truly compelling and has captured the attention of MMA fans from all around the world. We are now just days away from the contest, with both ladies confident of knocking their counterpart out.

In the lead up to the fight, Amanda Nunes is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -325. However, Irene Aldana is currently priced around at +250 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset and rip the title from the champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Nunes vs Aldana fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 289! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

RELATED: When Is UFC 289? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – UFC 289 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
  • 📊 Records: Amanda Nunes (22-5, 13 KO’s) | Irene Aldana (14-6, 8 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: June 10, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Rogers Arena | Vancouver, Canada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Nunes -325 | Aldana +250

