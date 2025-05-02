Deiveson Figueiredo takes on Cory Sandhagen in Iowa at UFC Fight Night as the Brazilian continues to build his profile – but what is his net worth?

Deiveson Figueiredo Net Worth

The UFC bantamweight star is hoping to claw his way back to the higher end of the division after a disappointing performance last time out.

In November 2024, Figueiredo was beaten buy Petr Yan via unanimous decision which ended a three fight win streak at bantamweight – beating Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt and Marlon Vera.

Previously he had found success in the flyweight division, holding the 125-title before losing the belt to Brandon Moreno in a four-fight series.

He now sits fifth in the 135-pound rankings and can edge close to the number one contender spot with a win over fourth-ranked, Cory Sandhagen, on May 3rd.

The veteran fighter has built up quite a profile and financial foundation due to his reign as flyweight champion – taking his overall net worth to around $2 million!

According to multiple reports from the MMA world, the Brazilian has amassed around $1.6m from his time in the UFC and the biggest portion of this came during his victory over Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 – making around $640,000.

Deiveson Figueiredo Sponsors

Holding the title in any UFC division can bring huge attention to a fighter and this is a huge benefit when adding sponsors to your name.

Figueiredo has enjoyed plenty of sponsorships in the past with the main coming from Bud Light and ESPN.

The Brazilian also has his own training facility called FiggyFit Academia, which helps people get into to shape through mixed martial arts and general fitness routines.

Deiveson Figueiredo UFC Record

3 Jun, 2017 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marco Beltran (Win)

KO/TKO – Round 2, 5:00 – UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway

29 Oct, 2017 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jarred Brooks (Win)

Decision – Split – Round 3, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Machida

4 Feb, 2018 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Morales (Win)

KO/TKO – Round 2, 4:34 – UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Anders

25 Aug, 2018 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. John Moraga (Win)

KO/TKO – Round 2, 3:08 – UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs. Vick

23 Mar, 2019 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Jussier Formiga (Loss)

Decision – Unanimous – Round 3, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Pettis

28 Jul, 2019 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alexandre Pantoja (Win)

Decision – Unanimous – Round 3, 5:00 – UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar

12 Oct, 2019 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Tim Elliott (Win)

Submission – Round 1, 3:08 – UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs. Waterson

29 Feb, 2020 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez (Win)

KO/TKO – Round 2, 1:54 – UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo

18 Jul, 2020 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez (Win)

Submission – Round 1, 4:48 – UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2

21 Nov, 2020 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez (Win)

Submission – Round 1, 1:57 – UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez

13 Dec, 2020 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno (Draw)

Draw – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

12 Jun, 2021 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno (Loss)

Submission – Round 3, 2:26 – UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2

23 Jan, 2022 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno (Win)

Decision – Unanimous – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane

21 Jan, 2023 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno (Loss)

TKO – Doctor’s Stoppage – Round 3, 5:00 – UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill

2 Dec, 2023 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Rob Font (Win)

Decision – Unanimous – Round 3, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan

13 Apr, 2024 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt (Win)

Submission – Round 2, 4:02 – UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

3 Aug, 2024 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera (Win)

Decision – Unanimous – Round 3, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov

23 Nov, 2024 – Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Petr Yan (Loss)

Decision – Unanimous – Round 5, 5:00 – UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo