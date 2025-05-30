UFC

Michael Chandler Finally Breaks Silence On Paddy Pimblett Defeat At UFC 314, Admitting That Pimblett ‘Had A Great Gameplan’

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC
Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett UFC

Michael Chandler has finally broken his silence on his defeat to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314.

The American was stopped in Round 3 of his lightweight battle with ‘Paddy The Baddy’, and has now opened up on what went wrong in the fight and what his plans for the future are.

Michael Chandler Breaks Silence On Paddy Pimblett Defeat

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has finally broken his silence on his recent defeat to Paddy Pimblett.

Chandler was beaten by Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, which was the Americans third straight defeat in the UFC.

Not only was Chandler beaten by Pimblett, but he was stopped. ‘Paddy The paddy’ secured the TKO victory with elbows and punches following a huge knee landing flush on Chandler’s head.

Now, ‘Iron’ has finally broken his silence about the heart breaking Pimblett defeat. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the 39-year-old revealed that he felt he couldn’t get a proper swagger going inside the octagon.

For Pimblett, who could face Arman Tsarukyan in a summer showdown, he moves closer to a UFC Lightweight Title shot. Next year could be the year that ‘The Baddy’ gets his hands on UFC gold for the very first time.

Michael Chandler Lost Via Round 3 TKO To Paddy Pimblett At UFC 314

Chandler hasn’t made any excuses for the defeat, instead heaping praise on Pimblett for his well executed game plan and punch-perfect performance on the night.

“I feel like I couldn’t get my rhythm. I couldn’t get my range. Paddy fights long, he fights with his chin way up in the air, and he’s pretty far away from you. Throws a lot of kicks to keep the distance, and I felt like I was just kind of getting settled in and obviously, took the knee to the face, and then got taken down, and that was the end of it.

“It’s one of those deals where you learn. Hat’s off to Paddy, he had a great gameplan, went out there and got the win,” admitted the former UFC Lightweight Title challenger.

Although he was soundly beaten by Pimblett, Chandler has made no excuses for his defeat, despite going into it with a lingering knee problem:

“I’d rather just go than sit around and wait, you know? Maybe that was the wrong decision, but I was moving around well in the training camp. The decision to take the fight pretty early was my decision and my decision alone,” concluded Chandler.

What Next For Michael Chandler After Paddy Pimblett Defeat?

Michael Chandler’s recent defeat to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 marked his third consecutive loss in the UFC.

The American now boasts a professional MMA record of 23-10. He has fought seven times in the UFC now, losing five of the bouts and winning just two.

That being said, he is still a huge name in MMA circles and a fan favorite amongst. Not only that, but he is always in entertaining fights, hence why UFC President Dana White affords ‘Iron’ plenty of opportunities.

The question on everyone’s lips now is what Chandler will do next. The former Bellator champion has revealed he does want to fight on, but will take the summer off before getting back in the gym ahead of his next contest.

Chandler has been chasing the Conor McGregor fight for almost two years now, and that remains a viable option should the Irishman return to the UFC. That being said, it doesn’t look like McGregor will fight again anytime soon.

In the meantime, Chandler still wants to compete in the UFC. Who Michael Chandler’s next fight will be against remains to be seen, but rest assured it will be another thoroughly entertaining bout.

“I’m definitely going to take a little bit of time off. I’m going to take the summer off. I’ve already spoken to the UFC that, ‘Hey, don’t call me for any summer shows.’ I will show up, I will be a fan, I will do some appearances.

“I will be a part of the UFC brand, but I need to take a little bit of time off and heal my body up. Then we’ll see what’s next. There’s obviously a ton of different names out there, ton of possibilities, and we’ll see,” Chandler concluded.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Israel Adesanya UFC 1
UFC

LATEST Israel Adesanya Was Warned By Dana White Before Making A Huge Mistake Which Has Had Big Consequences

Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 30 2025
Sean O'Malley UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Sean O’Malley Reveals He Has Quit Smoking Weed Ahead Of UFC 316 Rematch With Merab Dvalishvili
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 29 2025

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley had revealed that he has stopped smoking weed ahead of his UFC 316 rematch with Merab Dvalishvili. ‘Suga’ aims to win back the UFC…

Merab Dvalishvili - UFC
UFC
Merab Dvalishvili Breaks Silence On Toe Injury Which Had Cast Serious Doubt On UFC 316 Showdown With Sean O’Malley
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 29 2025

UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili has broken his silence on his toe injury ahead of UFC 316 main event. Dvalishvili’s injury had briefly cast doubt on the Sean O’Malley rematch…

Nate Diaz UFC
UFC
Nate Diaz Looks To End Two Year Absence From UFC and Identifies Conor McGregor or Max Holloway As Potential Opponents
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 28 2025
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber
UFC
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber Preview, Prediction, Fight Info & Full Card For Women’s Flyweight Clash
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 28 2025
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Paddy Pimblett UFC
UFC
Paddy Pimblett Picks Jon Jones To BEAT Tom Aspinall In Undisputed UFC Heavyweight Title Fight
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 27 2025
Arman Tsarukyan - UFC
UFC
Arman Tsarukyan Targets Summer Showdown With Paddy Pimblett With UFC Lightweight Title Implications
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 23 2025
Arrow to top