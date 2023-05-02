Boxing

When Are The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Undisputed Super-Middleweight Showdown?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Journalist/Sports Writer
5 min read
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder goes down this Saturday night from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico. But when are the Canelo vs Ryder weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about the official weigh-ins for this compelling undisputed super-middleweight world title boxing clash.

When Is The Weigh-In For Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder?

We are just days away from this highly anticipated undisputed world super-middleweight title fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and John Ryder.

Ahead of Saturday’s huge show, all fighters on the entire card will have to weigh-in officially the day before fight night. All fighters on the Canelo vs Ryder undercard, and of course the main event combatants themselves, must make weight prior to their respective fight going ahead.

The official weigh-in show is on Friday, May 5. All fighters on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-ins commencing at 2pm EST.

The weigh-in event is open to the public and will also be broadcast live on DAZN YouTube channel.

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Betting Picks: Boxing Predictions, Preview, Fight Info & Odds

What Is The Canelo vs Ryder Weigh-In Limit?

Both Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and John Ryder will step onto the scales on Friday, May 5 ahead of their highly anticipated fight the following evening in Guadalajara, Mexico.

This fight is for all four world title belts at super-middleweight. This means that both men must weigh-in at a maximum of 168-pounds on Friday. If a fighter fails to make the weight, he may be given a few hours to further cut the weight and try to successfully weigh-in.

In order for the world title belts to be contested, both fighters must make weigh successfully. Should one fighter fail to make weight and then fail once again at a second attempt, they will not fight for the belts.

The fight could still go ahead depending on whether the opponent wants it to, but only the one fighter who made weight successfully will be able to win the world title belts.

In short, neither Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez nor John Ryder will be allowed to weigh any more than 168-pounds on Friday at the weigh-ins. On fight night, the fighters are allowed to come in at whatever weight them want, as long as they made the weight limit the day before at the official weigh-ins.

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Net Worth & Career Earnings | John Ryder Net Worth & Career Earnings

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder is of course the main event. The undercard includes some world title action in the flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights in various other weight divisions too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Super-Middleweight 12
Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronald Batista Flyweight 12
Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Steve Spark Super-Lightweight 10
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks Light-Heavyweight 10
Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia Featherweight 10
Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana Lightweight 8
Lawrence King vs Elio German Rafael Super-Middleweight 8
Abilkhan Amankul vs Fabian Rios Frausto Middleweight 8
Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin Super-Featherweight 6
Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs Fabian Trejo Rivera Super-Welterweight 4
Jesus Larios vs TBA Light-Flyweight 4

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site before this undisputed super-middleweight world title clash.

RELATED: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Boxing Record | John Ryder Boxing Record

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

  • 🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder
  • 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN
  • 🏟  Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Journalist/Sports Writer

Twitter Linkedin
Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul's work has been published on various US sites too. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing

Latest news

View all
Canelo Belts Boxing 1
Boxing

LATEST Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Super-Fight?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  34min
Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing
Boxing
What Is The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Pay-Per-View Price?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

One of the biggest fight of the year is almost upon us as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder goes down this weekend in Mexico. US boxing fans can watch…

John Ryder Boxing 1 1
Boxing
John Ryder Boxing Record: ‘The Gorilla’ Boasts 32 Career Wins With 18 Knockout Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h

Ahead of the biggest fight of his life this weekend against the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, here at SportsLens we have decided to take a deep dive into John Ryder’s…

Saul Canelo Alvarez Boxing
Boxing
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Boxing Record: ‘Canelo’ Boasts 58 Career Wins & 19 World Title Fight Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  4h
John Ryder and Wife Boxing
Boxing
Who Is John Ryder’s Girlfriend? Is The British Boxer Married & Does He Have Any Children?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
John Ryder Boxing
Boxing
John Ryder Net Worth: Career Earnings, Salary, Biggest Fight Purse, Endorsement Deals & Boxing Record Of ‘The Gorilla’
Author image Paul Kelly  •  2h
Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder Boxing
Boxing
When Is The Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Fight? US Start Time & Full Undercard
Author image Paul Kelly  •  7h
Arrow to top