Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder goes down this Saturday night from the Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico. But when are the Canelo vs Ryder weigh-ins? Read on to find out all about the official weigh-ins for this compelling undisputed super-middleweight world title boxing clash.

When Is The Weigh-In For Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder?

We are just days away from this highly anticipated undisputed world super-middleweight title fight between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and John Ryder.

Ahead of Saturday’s huge show, all fighters on the entire card will have to weigh-in officially the day before fight night. All fighters on the Canelo vs Ryder undercard, and of course the main event combatants themselves, must make weight prior to their respective fight going ahead.

The official weigh-in show is on Friday, May 5. All fighters on the card must get their weights taken, with the weigh-ins commencing at 2pm EST.

The weigh-in event is open to the public and will also be broadcast live on DAZN YouTube channel.

What Is The Canelo vs Ryder Weigh-In Limit?

Both Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and John Ryder will step onto the scales on Friday, May 5 ahead of their highly anticipated fight the following evening in Guadalajara, Mexico.

This fight is for all four world title belts at super-middleweight. This means that both men must weigh-in at a maximum of 168-pounds on Friday. If a fighter fails to make the weight, he may be given a few hours to further cut the weight and try to successfully weigh-in.

In order for the world title belts to be contested, both fighters must make weigh successfully. Should one fighter fail to make weight and then fail once again at a second attempt, they will not fight for the belts.

The fight could still go ahead depending on whether the opponent wants it to, but only the one fighter who made weight successfully will be able to win the world title belts.

In short, neither Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez nor John Ryder will be allowed to weigh any more than 168-pounds on Friday at the weigh-ins. On fight night, the fighters are allowed to come in at whatever weight them want, as long as they made the weight limit the day before at the official weigh-ins.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Full Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder is of course the main event. The undercard includes some world title action in the flyweight division, as well as some brilliant fights in various other weight divisions too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder Super-Middleweight 12 Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronald Batista Flyweight 12 Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Steve Spark Super-Lightweight 10 Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks Light-Heavyweight 10 Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs Alexander Mejia Featherweight 10 Bek Nurmaganbet vs Argenis Espana Lightweight 8 Lawrence King vs Elio German Rafael Super-Middleweight 8 Abilkhan Amankul vs Fabian Rios Frausto Middleweight 8 Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs Johan Rodriguez Arreguin Super-Featherweight 6 Carlos Rojo Vazquez vs Fabian Trejo Rivera Super-Welterweight 4 Jesus Larios vs TBA Light-Flyweight 4

As of today for the main event, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the -1600 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. Some bettors will of course fancy John Ryder as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +750 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend on the road in Guadalajara, Mexico.

What a fight we have on our hands from the Estadio Akron on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder – Fight Info

🥊 Boxing Match: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs John Ryder 📊 Records: Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO’s) | John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday May 6, 2023

Saturday May 6, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles

WBC, WBO, WBA-Super & IBF World Super-Middleweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN

US: DAZN PPV | UK: DAZN 🏟 Venue: Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico

Estadio Akron | Zapopan, Jalisco, Guadalajara, Mexico 🎲 Fight Odds: Canelo -1600 | Ryder +750

