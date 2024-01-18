The way Dallas lost in the playoffs is not how they expected their season to end. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came out flat and the Packers did the exact opposite. It was 27-7 at halftime and the Cowboys had to fight from behind all game. In the end, Dallas lost 48-32 and head coach Mike McCarthy was on the hot seat after the game.

Despite finishing 12-5 in three straight seasons, the Cowboys have not made it farther than the divisional round under McCarthy. This was his fourth season with Dallas and questions began arising about his job security in 2024. Was the loss to Green Bay enough for owner Jerry Jones to say it’s time? McCarthy will live to see another day as a head coach in the NFL. The team announced that McCarthy will be returning as head coach in 2024.

Mike McCarthy will be back as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2024

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has released a statement on coach Mike McCarthy: pic.twitter.com/jPHuaU7kFn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2024



In four seasons as head coach in Dallas, Mike McCarthy has a solid 42-25 regular season record. However, owner Jerry Jones cares more about his team’s postseason success. Something the Cowboys have been struggling to do for 25+ years. It was no different for Dallas in the 2024 NFL playoffs. A 48-32 loss could have been the final straw for McCarthy. He’s lucky that Jerry Jones wants continuity on his football team. McCarthy has proven to be a winner, just not in the postseason.

All the blame in the playoffs cannot be put on Mike McCarthy. After leading the league in passing touchdowns (36) this season, Dak Prescott went out and played horribly for Dallas. Additionally, their defense was struggling to stop Packers QB Jordan Love all game. That all played into the Cowboys losing 48-32 and being bounced in the first round of playoffs. Dallas has to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to get over the hump after losing in the postseason. The 2024 season will truly be McCarthy’s last chance to get it done for the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones was never going to judge Mike McCarthy off the final game. The #Cowboys have gone 12-5 each of the past three seasons and had the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense in 2023 with McCarthy calling plays. A brutal ending, no doubt, but high expectations for 2024. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2024



There are some serious head coaching candidates out there this offseason. Jerry Jones could have easily made a few calls to get interviews done. However, he believes in Mike McCarthy in 2024. It’s not going to be a fun season for the 60-year-old. A lot will be riding on the success the Cowboys have next season and certainly in the playoffs. Three straight seasons at 12-5 is outstanding, but a 1-3 record in the postseason doesn’t cut it. Mike McCarthy might have to make the NFC Championship game next season if he wants any chance at an extension down the line with Dallas.