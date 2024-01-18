NFL

What’s next for Dallas after the team announced Mike McCarthy will return for the 2024 season?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Mike MCarthy and Jerry Jones pic
Mike MCarthy and Jerry Jones pic

The way Dallas lost in the playoffs is not how they expected their season to end. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came out flat and the Packers did the exact opposite. It was 27-7 at halftime and the Cowboys had to fight from behind all game. In the end, Dallas lost 48-32 and head coach Mike McCarthy was on the hot seat after the game. 

Despite finishing 12-5 in three straight seasons, the Cowboys have not made it farther than the divisional round under McCarthy. This was his fourth season with Dallas and questions began arising about his job security in 2024. Was the loss to Green Bay enough for owner Jerry Jones to say it’s time? McCarthy will live to see another day as a head coach in the NFL. The team announced that McCarthy will be returning as head coach in 2024.

Mike McCarthy will be back as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2024


In four seasons as head coach in Dallas, Mike McCarthy has a solid 42-25 regular season record. However, owner Jerry Jones cares more about his team’s postseason success. Something the Cowboys have been struggling to do for 25+ years. It was no different for Dallas in the 2024 NFL playoffs. A 48-32 loss could have been the final straw for McCarthy. He’s lucky that Jerry Jones wants continuity on his football team. McCarthy has proven to be a winner, just not in the postseason.

All the blame in the playoffs cannot be put on Mike McCarthy. After leading the league in passing touchdowns (36) this season, Dak Prescott went out and played horribly for Dallas. Additionally, their defense was struggling to stop Packers QB Jordan Love all game. That all played into the Cowboys losing 48-32 and being bounced in the first round of playoffs. Dallas has to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to get over the hump after losing in the postseason. The 2024 season will truly be McCarthy’s last chance to get it done for the Cowboys.


There are some serious head coaching candidates out there this offseason. Jerry Jones could have easily made a few calls to get interviews done. However, he believes in Mike McCarthy in 2024. It’s not going to be a fun season for the 60-year-old. A lot will be riding on the success the Cowboys have next season and certainly in the playoffs. Three straight seasons at 12-5 is outstanding, but a 1-3 record in the postseason doesn’t cut it. Mike McCarthy might have to make the NFC Championship game next season if he wants any chance at an extension down the line with Dallas.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Caleb Williams USC pic
NFL

LATEST One former NFL QB says the Chicago Bears should avoid drafting Caleb Williams with the #1 pick

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 18 2024
Mike MCarthy and Jerry Jones pic
NFL
What’s next for Dallas after the team announced Mike McCarthy will return for the 2024 season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 18 2024

The way Dallas lost in the playoffs is not how they expected their season to end. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came out flat and the Packers did the exact…

USATSI 21826874 168397130 lowres
NFL
When Was The Last Time The Baltimore Ravens Reached The Super Bowl?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 18 2024

The Baltimore Ravens are in prime position to launch a strong challenge at winning a third championship in franchise history, but when was the last time they reached a Super…

USATSI 22293128 168397130 lowres
NFL
49ers vs Packers Same Game Parlay Picks For +1400 Divisional Round Bet
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 18 2024
USATSI 22173932 168397130 lowres
NFL
San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers Divisional Round Predictions, Odds & Betting Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 18 2024
NFL
Top 5 Ravens vs Texans Player Prop Bets For Divisional Round Game
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 18 2024
Gus Edwards Player Prop Picks
NFL
Gus Edwards Player Prop Best Bets vs Texans – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 18 2024
Arrow to top