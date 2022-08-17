What Weight Will Oleksandr Usyk Weigh In At Against AJ?

OLEKSANDR USYK aims to defend his IBF, WBA-Super and WBO world heavyweight titles for the first time as he takes on Anthony Joshua in their highly anticipated rematch. The fight goes down on Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
On the eye it looks like Usyk could be a bit heavier than the first fight. We will take a look into Usyk’s weigh-in history, how he has fared in those fights and what his weight means for this fight with Anthony Joshua.
What Will Oleksandr Usyk Weight In At For The Anthony Joshua Fight?
For the vast majority of his career, Usyk has fought down at cruiserweight meaning he has a maximum he can weigh-in at. The limit for the cruiserweight division is 14st 4lbs (200lbs).
But now since his move to heavyweight, Usyk can weigh-in at whatever he likes, without having to cut weight and weigh-in within a certain limit. As Usyk has only had three fights up at heavyweight, it is difficult to read too much into what these weights mean and how he has performed.
There have been times in recent years where Usyk has looked a good bit heavier than his previous fight. For example, for the first Joshua fight back in September, Usyk weighed in at a career heaviest 15st 11lbs. This was a four-pound rise from the Chisora fight 11 months prior, and almost half a stone gained since his heavyweight debut in 2019.
No matter what weight Usyk comes in at, he is always in great condition and will be the favourite for the fight no matter what.
Here at SportsLens, we predict that he could come in at roughly the same weight as what he did against Joshua in September, maybe even slightly heavier. Around the 16-stone mark is where we see the Ukrainian superstar weighing in at.
Will We See A Shock At The Weigh-Ins For Oleksandr Usyk?
Usyk’s weight isn’t really a telling factor as to how he will perform, seeing as he has been nearly punch perfect in his three fights at heavyweight.
In terms of this rematch with Anthony Joshua, here at SportsLens we can’t see there being a huge shock at the weigh-ins for Usyk. As we have already predicted, something similar to the first fight is where we see the 35-year-old weighing in at, maybe even slightly heavier but not by anything drastic.
No matter what weight Usyk comes in at, he will more than likely try and box and move against the bigger man in Joshua. If however Usyk does come in a lot heavier on Friday at the weigh-ins, this is a telling factor as to how he is approaching the fight.
If Usyk has gained half a stone or even more from the first fight, he is most definitely going in there and trying to knock Anthony Joshua out.
Oleksandr Usyk Weigh In History
Here is a look at the weight disparity in Oleksandr Usyk over the course of his last few fights since moving up to the heavyweight division:
|Opponent
|Weight
|Date
|Anthony Joshua
|15st 11lbs
|25th September 2021
|Derek Chisora
|15st 7lbs
|31st October 2020
|Chazz Witherspoon
|15st 5lbs
|12th October 2019
What Does Usyk’s Weight Mean For The Fight?
We think it is fair to assume that if Usyk comes in at a similar weight to the first Joshua fight in 2021, then his tactics could be similar.
However, if Usyk weighs in a good bit heavier than the fight last September, he is in search and destroy mode, looking for that big finish.
Usyk is a sensational boxer and can move so elegantly on both the front and back foot. No matter what he weighs on the night, Usyk’s movement is what makes him so good, as well as his frightening hand speed and angles of attack.
If Usyk does weigh a career heaviest, don’t expect the fight to go the distance. Either Usyk will stop Anthony Joshua, or the Brit will even the scores and knock Usyk out in the middle rounds, provided Usyk comes in heavier and comes forward more.
Fight Odds For Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
