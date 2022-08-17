What Weight Will Anthony Joshua Weigh In At Against Usyk?

ANTHONY JOSHUA aims to become a three-time world heavyweight champion this weekend as he challenges Oleksandr Usyk for three of the four world championship belts. The fight goes down on Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
On the eye it looks like Joshua could be a bit leaner than the first fight. We will take a look into AJ’s weigh-in history, how he has fared in those fights and what his weight means for this fight with Oleksandr Usyk.
What Will Anthony Joshua Weight In At For The Oleksandr Usyk Fight?
For the vast majority of his career, Joshua has weighed in the 17-stone region for each of his fights. There have been a few where he has been in the 18s or the 16s, but ‘AJ’ has consistently weighed in for the majority of his career in the 17-stone region.
There have been times in recent years where Joshua has look super lean and a lot slimmer than the beast we are used to. For example, his rematch against Andy Ruiz, Joshua weighed in at a career lightest of 16st 13lbs.
There have also been other times where Joshua has weighed in a lot higher than we expected. For example, his weight for the Carlos Takam fight, the first fight after that epic showdown with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium, the 32-year-old weighed in at 18st 2lbs.
No matter what weight Joshua comes in at, he is always in great condition and has arguably the best physique in the heavyweight division.
Here at SportsLens, we predict that he could come in at roughly the same weight as what he did against Usyk in September, maybe even slightly lighter. Around the 17-stone mark is where we see ‘AJ’ weighing in at.
Will We See A Shock At The Weigh-Ins For Anthony Joshua?
Joshua’s weight and game plan are seamlessly linked, with his three lightest weigh-ins being the three times he has gone the full 12 rounds.
In terms of this rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, here at SportsLens we can’t see there being a huge shock at the weigh-ins for Joshua. As we have already predicted, something similar to the first Usyk fight is where we see Joshua weighing in at, maybe even slightly lighter but not by anything drastic.
No matter what weight ‘AJ’ comes in at, he will more than likely need to knock Usyk out if he has any chance of winning. Whether he ways in super heavy or a career lightest, it doesn’t matter.
Joshua carries dynamite in both hands and has all of the attributes to stop Usyk, no matter what weight he walks to the ring at on fight night.
Anthony Joshua Weigh In History
Here is a look at the weight disparity in Anthony Joshua over the course of his last few fights:
|Opponent
|Weight
|Date
|Oleksandr Usyk
|17st 2lbs
|25th September 2021
|Kubrat Pulev
|17st 2lbs
|12th December 2020
|Andy Ruiz 2
|16st 13lbs
|7th December 2019
|Andy Ruiz 1
|17st 7lbs
|1st June 2019
|Alexander Povetkin
|17st 8lbs
|22nd September 2018
|Joseph Parker
|17st 4lbs
|31st March 2018
|Carlos Takam
|18st 2lbs
|28th October 2017
|Wladimir Klitschko
|17st 12lbs
|29th April 2017
|Eric Molina
|17st 11lbs
|10th December 2016
|Dominic Breazeale
|17st 5lbs
|25th June 2016
