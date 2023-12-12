Tommy DeVito led the New York Giants to a surprising win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. However, it wasn’t the young Giants signal-caller that captured the attention of fans, but rather, his agent, Sean Stellato. Here, we take a look about what is known about Tommy DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato.

Tommy DeVito’s Agent Steals MNF Spotlight

Sean Stellato, Tommy DeVito’s agent rocked up at Monday Night Football dressed like Johnny Fontane and immediately captured the attention of everyone around. The cameras panned to him celebrating with DeVito’s family when the Giants scored, and he instantly became a viral sensation. But what do we know about Stellato?

Tommy DeVito’s dad & agent. I love this so much. pic.twitter.com/7PlRFghZzx — 🙂 (@LRH388) December 12, 2023

DeVito is known for being your quintessential Italian-American, and Stellato’s attire certainly played up to that on MNF. But Stellato is also proud of his Italian roots. He was recently honored by the Boston Italian Consulate.

Blessed to be honored by the Boston Italian consulate. Thanks Arnaldo Minuti for the recognition. #VivaItalia pic.twitter.com/W898pZ2aig — Sean Stellato SES (@seanstellato) December 8, 2023

Arena Football Alum Turned Sports Agent

Stellato had an athletic background before becoming a sports agent. He attended Salem High School, where he played on the football and basketball teams, achieving numerous records as a quarterback. He was also a team captain and an Agganis All-Star in 1996.

At The Gunnery Prep school, he excelled in football and basketball, receiving MVP honors and being named All-New England in both sports. As a Division I student-athlete at Marist College, Stellato was the leading receiver during the 2000 and 2001 seasons and set a record for the most receiving touchdowns at the wide receiver position. He has been inducted into the National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame for his exploits.



His professional football career included playing two seasons in Arena Football, signing his first contract with the Florida Firecats in 2002.

Eventually, Stellato turned his hat to the business of sports and is now certified NFLPA Agent and the owner of Stellato Sports, a versatile agency specializing in sports representation and marketing.

NFL players Stellato has represented besides DeVito include:

Joe Vellano

Alfred Morris

Shaun Draughn

Ryan Allen

Bryan Braman

Tye Smith

Ryan Delaire

With the ongoing success of Tommy ‘Cutlets,’ we are sure we will be seeing more of Stellato before this season and DeVito’s career are over.