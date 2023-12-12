Research Features

What We Know About Tommy DeVito’s Agent, Sean Stellato – Who Else He Represents and His Football Resume

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
sean stellato
sean stellato

Tommy DeVito led the New York Giants to a surprising win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. However, it wasn’t the young Giants signal-caller that captured the attention of fans, but rather, his agent, Sean Stellato. Here, we take a look about what is known about Tommy DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato.

Tommy DeVito’s Agent Steals MNF Spotlight

Sean Stellato, Tommy DeVito’s agent rocked up at Monday Night Football dressed like Johnny Fontane and immediately captured the attention of everyone around. The cameras panned to him celebrating with DeVito’s family when the Giants scored, and he instantly became a viral sensation. But what do we know about Stellato?

DeVito is known for being your quintessential Italian-American, and Stellato’s attire certainly played up to that on MNF. But Stellato is also proud of his Italian roots. He was recently honored by the Boston Italian Consulate.

Arena Football Alum Turned Sports Agent

Stellato had an athletic background before becoming a sports agent. He attended Salem High School, where he played on the football and basketball teams, achieving numerous records as a quarterback. He was also a team captain and an Agganis All-Star in 1996.

At The Gunnery Prep school, he excelled in football and basketball, receiving MVP honors and being named All-New England in both sports. As a Division I student-athlete at Marist College, Stellato was the leading receiver during the 2000 and 2001 seasons and set a record for the most receiving touchdowns at the wide receiver position. He has been inducted into the National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame for his exploits.


His professional football career included playing two seasons in Arena Football, signing his first contract with the Florida Firecats in 2002.

Eventually, Stellato turned his hat to the business of sports and is now certified NFLPA Agent and the owner of Stellato Sports, a versatile agency specializing in sports representation and marketing.

NFL players Stellato has represented besides DeVito include:

  • Joe Vellano
  • Alfred Morris
  • Shaun Draughn
  • Ryan Allen
  • Bryan Braman
  • Tye Smith
  • Ryan Delaire

With the ongoing success of Tommy ‘Cutlets,’ we are sure we will be seeing more of Stellato before this season and DeVito’s career are over.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From Research Features

Latest news

View all
mya lesnar
Research Features

LATEST What We Know About Mya Lynn Lesnar: Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Breaks Colorado State Shot Put Record

Author image David Evans  •  Dec 06 2023
toppaidassistants
Research Features
Top 10 Highest-Paid Assistant Coaches in College Football
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 24 2023

In college football, the role of assistant coaches is crucial, often overshadowed by the headliners yet pivotal to a team’s success. As we spotlight the Top 10 Highest-Paid Assistant Coaches…

Biggest Sponsorship Deals in the NFL
Research Features
Which NFL Player Will Earn the Most From Sponsorships in 2023/24?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 06 2023

Record-breaking salaries are now the norm as the league continues to expand, but we are taking a closer look at the biggest sponsorship deals in the NFL for individual players,…

Biggest Sponsorship Deals in College Football
Research Features
Biggest Sponsorship Deals in College Football For 2023
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Aug 26 2023
Kylian Mbappe Has Scored A Brace Or More In 29 Games So Far
Research Features
Top 10 Most Expensive Accepted & Rejected Soccer Transfer Bids Ever
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 24 2023
maria gonzalez gimenez
Research Features
Meet Maria Gonzalez Gimenez: A Look at the Girlfriend of New Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 17 2023
Most Expensive MLB Tickets
Research Features
Comparing the Cheapest and Most Expensive MLB Tickets as Attendance Figures Continue to Grow
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jun 27 2023
Arrow to top