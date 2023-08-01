College basketball is undergoing massive changes that will change the landscape of the game as we know it. Amateur athletes are now able to get paid for their services and for attending certain schools, and basketball legend Charles Barkley thinks it’s bad for the game.

Charles Barkley Isn’t A Fan Of New College Basketball Rules

In his hall of fame NBA career, Charles Barkley accumulated 12,546 rebounds, but he pulled the ultimate rebound when he finished playing. https://t.co/f1jAAOkNJ0 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) August 1, 2023

The system works pretty simply for the players. They have always been able to choose which school they went to, but often based their decisions on which ones gave them the best chance for exposure and playing time in order to make it to the NBA. While that is likely still a part of the thought process, money is now involved.

If a player is offered $1 million to play for a blue-blood NCAA basketball program, there is no way that he will consider attending one of the lesser-known schools that need occasional top prospects in order to remain relevant.

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, Charles Barkley laid out his thoughts on the situation:

It’s a travesty and a disgrace. I’m so mad now how we can mess up somethin’ that’s so beautiful…We can’t pay all these players…In the next three to five years, we’re gonna have 25 schools that’s gonna dominate the sports ’cause they can afford players, and these schools who can’t afford or won’t pay players are gonna be irrelevant.

Other Topics Touched On In 60 Minutes Interview

“It’s a travesty and a disgrace. I’m so mad now how we can mess up something so beautiful… We can’t pay all these players… The schools who can’t afford or won’t pay players are gonna be irrelevant.” Charles Barkley on college sports 🧐 (via @60Minutes)pic.twitter.com/LiaSALAF5I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 1, 2023

That was just one of the many topics that was covered in the interview. The always-outspoken Barkley answered questions about Kevin Durant and the sensitivity of the players in today’s NBA, as well as ones about his now-defunct friendship with Michael Jordan.

Charles Barkley spent his collegiate career as a member of the Auburn Tigers, and still keeps the team and the program close to his heart.

The Tigers have climbed back to relevance in recent years, having qualified for 4 of the last 5 NCAA tournaments under the direction of Bruce Pearl. It has been a much-needed turnaround after the program missed out on the big dance for 14 years between 2004 and 2017.

Betting Guides You May Like