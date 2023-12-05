Mya Lynn Lesnar, at just 21 years old, has already become a prominent name in the world of athletics, mainly in the shot put. As the daughter of the famed WWE superstar and UFC World Champion Brock Lesnar, she has not only inherited an impressive athletic lineage, but is also carving out her own distinct path in the sporting world. Her journey and achievements in track and field are beginning to position her as a top-class athlete in her own right.

Mya’s College Throwing Career

Beginning her collegiate career at Arizona State University, Mya later transferred to Colorado State University, a move that marked a new chapter in her burgeoning athletic career. At CSU, Mya has proven her mettle as a junior in the Throws team, proudly representing her hometown of Alexandria, Minnesota.

Her accolades at Colorado State University are as follows:

All-Mountain West in both indoor and outdoor track and field in 2023

NCAA USTFCCCA All-American Honorable Mention in 2023

Individual Conference Champion in indoor track and field in 2023

Mya’s performances in various events have been nothing short of impressive. Her personal bests in key events are a clear indicator of her athletic acumen:

Shot Put: 18.50m (CSU School Record)

Discus: 53.62m

Hammer Throw: 63.50m

Mya’s progression from her initial days at Arizona State to her current form at Colorado State is marked by significant improvements in her distances in shot put, discus, and hammer throw. These achievements highlight not only her natural talent but also her hard work and commitment to constantly bettering her performance.

She recently posted on Instagram that she had thrown 18.5m in the shot put, breaking the school record at CSU. Her season appears to be off to quite the start as she smashed her previous personal best.

Clear Resemblance to Dad, Brock Lesnar

It’s worth noting that Mya is the daughter of Brock Lesnar, and the resemblance between the pair is there for all to see.

Mya’s mother, Nicole McClain, contributes another dimension to this familial dynamic. Her siblings, Turk, Duke, and Brayden, complete the family picture.

This family, with its diverse backgrounds and achievements, provides a supportive and inspiring environment for Mya, undoubtedly playing a crucial role in shaping her as an athlete and as an individual. As Mya continues to make her mark in the athletic world, her family’s influence and support remain an integral part of her story.