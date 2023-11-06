You can bet on the Melbourne Cup in the USA today with the best US horse racing betting sites listed on this page, with the contest, that’s billed as ‘The Race That Stops A Nation’, set to be run at 11pm (ET) on Monday 6th November in the US.



Best USA Horse Racing Betting Sites For Melbourne Cup 2023: Claim $2,250 In Free Bets



See below the three best offshore sportsbooks for horse racing betting on the 2023 Melbourne Cup. These USA horse racing betting sites have all the best Flemington Park markets to bet on for today’s big race in Melbourne, plus for new players there’s up to $2,250 in free bets and then many ongoing existing customer offers once you’ve joined.

What Time Is The Melbourne Cup In USA?



📅Date: Monday, 6th November 2023

🕙Time US: 11pm ET or 3pm Australian AEDT Time on 7th November 2023

🏇Racecourse: Flemington, Melbourne (Australia)

📺 TV: Sky Racing

How To Bet On Melbourne Cup 2023 In ANY US State With The Best USA Sports Betting Sites

These USA sports betting sites are also all based offshore – which means they don’t have to follow the US state gambling laws in place, so you can bet on the 2023 Melbourne Cup in ANY US State.

Get started the Bovada Horse Racing betting offer which is a 75% deposit bonus of up to $750.

To get the full $750 free bet, then deposit $1000, or even a $100 initial outlay will reward players with a $75 free bet.

Betting on the Melbourne Cup or any Australian horse racing in the USA is an easy process with Bovada – which is explained in three simple steps below.

Click on the link above which will take you to the Bovada sign up page. Click ‘Join Now’ and fill out some basic personal information like your name, date of birth and email address – which is all stored 100% safely and securely.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Log into your new Bovada account and click the deposit button. Pick a deposit payment option and then make your deposit.

To get the full $1000 in free bets you must deposit $2000 with their 50% deposit bonus welcome offer.

BetOnline accepts payments from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

3. Place Your Melbourne Cup Bets For Horse Racing

Click on the ‘Horses’ tab in their top navigation menu, which will take you to all upcoming races listed on the Bovada site – including for today’s Melbourne Cup in Australia.

Select ‘All Tracks’ in the horse racing section and then pick ‘Australia A’ – this will load up today’s big races at Flemington Park in Australia – scroll down to find the Melbourne Cup, which is race #7.

You can then bet on the Melbourne Cup in USA with the odds even with win, place and show options.

This bet will then be added to a betslip where you can add a stake, and this will then showcase any potential winnings based on the odds.

When you have decided on your bet, just click ‘place bet’.

Melbourne Cup Betting Options

Today’s 2023 Melbourne Cup is the big horse racing contest, and all eyes will be on last year’s winner Gold Trip as he looks to become the first back-to-back winner since Makybe Diva won the prize three times between 2003 and 2005.

However, despite being the current champion, Gold Trip is not the Melbourne Cup favourite with most US sports betting sites with Royal Ascot winner – Vauban – in the race for the powerful Willie Mullins yard in Ireland.

He’ll be looking to give Mullins a first win in this Australian horse race, but Ireland overall have a top recent record – winning two of the last six Melbourne Cups.

We’ll also see female jockey Hollie Doyle riding as she gets the leg-up on Future History and will be hoping to become only the second winning lady jockey in the race after Michelle Payne won the race in 2015.

Caufield Cup hero Without A Fight is another with a leading chance if the betting is to be believed, while Willie Mullins also sends his York Ebor Handicap winner Absurde over and looks a solid second string behind his Vauban.

Below are the latest 2023 Melbourne Cup odds where you can just pick out a horse to win the race by clicking on odds.

You can also bet on the win, place, show and trifecta with the featured sportsbooks.

Place Bet: Your horse must finish in the first two

Show Bet: Your horse must finish in the first three

Trifecta: Pick the first three horses in the correct order (this can also be permed)

Melbourne Cup Betting Odds (with Bovada)



Vauban 9-2

Gold Trip 9-2

Without A Fight 9-2

Soulcombe 17-2

Breakup 12-1

Lastotchka 20-1

Future History 20-1

Absurde 22-1

Interpretation 22-1

Vow and Declare 25-1

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request



US Sports Betting Latest For Melbourne Cup



The Melbourne Cup is billed as the ‘race that stops a nation’ and a bit like the Grand National does in England and the Kentucky Derby in America – it’s a contest where a lot of ‘once-a-year’ punters wager on the race.

It also has a truly global feel to it with horses from all over heading to Melbourne to run in the lucrative 2m event.

You can bet on the Melbourne Cup in the US too and now this has been made a lot easier despite some states still having gambling restrictions in place.

The best USA sports betting sites on this page don’t need to adhere to the set gambling rules as they are based offshore.

States like California or Texas, where betting is still restricted and not allowed, are two examples but by using the reliable offshore betting sites on this page you can bypass these regulations with ease.

As mentioned, there is also up to $2250 in horse racing free bets to claim off them, a safe and easy process with NO KYC CHECKS and many existing customer offers after joining.