What teams have the most to lose heading into Conference Championship week in 2024?

On Tuesday evening, the college football playoff selection committee released the new rankings heading into Conference Championship week. The top four seeds are #1 Oregon, #2 Texas, #3 SMU, and #4 Boise State. They were followed by #5 Penn State, #6 Notre Dame, #7 Georgia, #8 Ohio State, #9 Tennessee, #10 Indiana, #11 Alabama, and #12 Arizona State.

Conference Championship games need to be played this weekend for the final rankings to be determined. Several teams do not control their destiny and are in the hands of the selection committee. That includes Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Tennessee. Which of those four teams has the most to lose this weekend?

What team with the best resume will be left out of the college football playoffs in 2024?

College Football Playoff, if it started today pic.twitter.com/8b4QW6O2kc — RankingsU (@Rankings_U) December 4, 2024



Several teams are safe from elimination heading into Conference Championship weekend. At #1 in the country and undefeated at 12-0, the Oregon Ducks are not in danger of missing the playoffs. Texas, Indiana, and Penn State are teams that feel good heading into Conference Championship weekend. Texas has a chance to win the SEC if they beat Georgia. Indiana only has one loss this season and it’s to Ohio State. Penn State is playing in the Big 10 championship game after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan.

While those teams are not stressing, some teams have to sit back and watch Conference Championship week unfold. That includes Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Tennessee. Alabama went 9-3 this season and is the only three-loss team projected to make the playoffs. Notre Dame is an independent school and they’re well aware they cannot have a top-four seed in this playoff format. The fighting Irish only have one loss this season and have a resume that should get them into the playoffs.

All Ohio State had to do in the final week of the regular season was beat Michigan and they would have punched a ticket to the Big 10 championship game. However, the Buckeyes were flat vs. their bitter rivals and lost 13-10 at home. At 10-2, the Buckeyes are the #8 seed heading into Conference Championship weekend. If all chaos breaks loose, the Buckeyes could miss the playoffs entirely. Finally, there is the Tennessee Volunteers at 10-2. They’re another team that will be watching this weekend to see if their playoff hopes will be crushed. The Voulenteers’ only losses this season are to Arkansas and Georgia on the road. Of the four teams mentioned above, which one is most likely to miss the playoffs in 2024?