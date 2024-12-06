Bill Belichick has spoken with the UNC Tarheels about being their next head coach

The 2024 NFL season was Bill Belichick’s first season not in the NFL since 1985. He mutually parted ways with New England following the 2023 season. Belichick interviewed for a few vacant head coaching positions ahead of the season but did not get the job. We know he interviewed with the Falcons and Chargers.

With no coaching job in the 2024 season, Belichick is working as a media analyst and strategic advisor for the 33rd Team. Additionally, Belichick makes weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show and has appeared on ESPN’s MNF Manningcast. While the 72-year-old former head coach is keeping himself busy, there’s no denying he wants to be back in the league. However, that opportunity might not be there in 2025 and Belichick is keeping his options open. It was reported that he has spoken with the UNC Tarheels about being their next head coach.

Is Bill Belichick seriously considering being a college football head coach?

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Kickoff with @TomPelissero: A look at a fascinating situation for Bill Belichick, who could be to UNC what Coach Prime is to Colorado; Plus, Mike Vrabel likely will have multiple options. pic.twitter.com/NKdu4uYz01 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2024



In 1985, Bill Belichick got his start in the NFL as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants. He held that posistion for six seasons before he was hired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Belichick was the head coach for the Browns for five seasons and was the DC for the Jets for three seasons. Ahead of the 2000 season, Belichick was hired by Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the rest is history. In the 2000 NFL draft, New England selected QB Tom Brady and we know what happened next.

The head coach and QB combo won six titles together and created one of the longest-lasting dynasties in pro football history. Those days are behind Belichick and he’s searching for his next opportunity. Reports around the league say that Belichick is considering the UNC Tarheels’ head coaching vacancy. That would be quite the shift for Belichick after spending 38 seasons in the pros. However, he doesn’t want to waste the time he has left coaching and is keeping all options on the table. Chances are that Belichick gets the chance to interview for NFL vacancies this offseason.