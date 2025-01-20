ncaa-football

Where, when, and what time is the 2025 National Championship game?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
2025 national championship pic
2025 national championship pic

It all comes down to Monday night when the Ohio State Buckeyes meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship. Both teams have fought through adversity this season and will play on college football’s biggest stage on Monday Night. According to odds via BetOnline, the Buckeyes are favored by eight-and-a-half points. 

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Jan. 20, 2025

Ohio State and Notre Dame are playing in the 2025 National Championship


Where is the 2025 National Championship?

The 2024 college football season was the first year of the expanded, 12-team playoffs, which led to more hype and drama later in the season that wouldn’t have happened in the past. Ohio State and Notre Dame have had some slip-ups this season, but they’re playing their best football when it matters most. In 2025, the National Championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The National Championship was last held in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2018 when Alabama and Georgia played. Can the Fighting Irish pull off an upset or will the Buckeyes be victorious?

When and what time is the National Championship being played?

On Monday, January, 20, the 2025 National Championship game will be played in Atlanta Georgia. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to face off. In the past, Ohio State has come close to competing for a National Championship. The National Championship game in 2021 featured the Buckeyes. However, they lost 52-24 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since then, Ohio State has fallen short several times to try and make the big game.

That is not the case for Ohio State in 2025 as they compete for a National Championship on Monday. Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are underdogs heading into the National Championship. It’s been 10+ years since Notre Dame has competed for a National title. In 2013, the Irish lost 42-14 to Alabama. Since the college football playoff era started in 2014, Notre Dame has made three playoff appearances. That includes their run to the National Championship this year. Tonight, the 2025 National title game will be played at 7:30 p.m. EST. Will the Buckeyes be victorious or will Notre Dame pull off the incredible upset?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From ncaa-football

Latest news

View all
Trevor Etienne Georgia pic
ncaa-football

LATEST 2025 NFL Draft: Trevor Etienne accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2025
Notre Dame football pic
ncaa-football
CFP: Notre Dame is in the National Championship for the first time since 2013
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 10 2025

On Thursday night, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Penn State Nittany Lions met in the Orange Bowl. Both teams were one win away from punching their ticket to the…

Orange Bowl pic
ncaa-football
College Football Playoffs: Notre Dame is favored in national semi-final vs. Penn State
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 09 2025

Only four teams are left standing after an incredible 2024 college football season. This was the first year of the expanded 12-team playoffs. That meant more meaningful games late in…

Kurtis Rourke Indiana pic
ncaa-football
Indiana Hoosiers: Kurtis Rourke played on a torn ACL through the entire 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 03 2025
CFP bracket pic
ncaa-football
CFP: Semi-final matchups are set after Notre Dame’s 23-10 win vs. Georgia
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 03 2025
Cam Skattebo Arizona State pic
ncaa-football
Arizona State: Cam Skattebo named Peach Bowl MVP despite Sun Devils’ OT loss to Texas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 02 2025
Jeremiah Smith Ohio state pic
ncaa-football
Ohio State: Jeremiah Smith could not be stopped in the Buckeyes’ 41-21 Rose Bowl win
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 02 2025
Arrow to top