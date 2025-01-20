Where, when, and what time is the 2025 National Championship game?

It all comes down to Monday night when the Ohio State Buckeyes meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship. Both teams have fought through adversity this season and will play on college football’s biggest stage on Monday Night. According to odds via BetOnline, the Buckeyes are favored by eight-and-a-half points.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Jan. 20, 2025

Ohio State and Notre Dame are playing in the 2025 National Championship



Where is the 2025 National Championship?

The 2024 college football season was the first year of the expanded, 12-team playoffs, which led to more hype and drama later in the season that wouldn’t have happened in the past. Ohio State and Notre Dame have had some slip-ups this season, but they’re playing their best football when it matters most. In 2025, the National Championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The National Championship was last held in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2018 when Alabama and Georgia played. Can the Fighting Irish pull off an upset or will the Buckeyes be victorious?

When and what time is the National Championship being played?

On Monday, January, 20, the 2025 National Championship game will be played in Atlanta Georgia. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to face off. In the past, Ohio State has come close to competing for a National Championship. The National Championship game in 2021 featured the Buckeyes. However, they lost 52-24 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since then, Ohio State has fallen short several times to try and make the big game.

That is not the case for Ohio State in 2025 as they compete for a National Championship on Monday. Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are underdogs heading into the National Championship. It’s been 10+ years since Notre Dame has competed for a National title. In 2013, the Irish lost 42-14 to Alabama. Since the college football playoff era started in 2014, Notre Dame has made three playoff appearances. That includes their run to the National Championship this year. Tonight, the 2025 National title game will be played at 7:30 p.m. EST. Will the Buckeyes be victorious or will Notre Dame pull off the incredible upset?